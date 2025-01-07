Lady Gaga Goes Makeup-Free in Celebratory Video as She Continues Her Bleached-Brow Look in 2025

The star will surely rock more bold beauty looks as she gears up to release her seventh studio album

Lady Gaga is ringing in the new year makeup-free.

On Tuesday, Jan. 7, the singer, 38, shared a heartfelt message via Instagram, showing off a fresh-faced look as well as her dramatic bleached brows.

In the clip, Gaga shares her gratitude for her song with Bruno Mars, "Die with a Smile," reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 list. She appears to be wearing little to no makeup and has long, center-parted bleached blonde hair to match her brow look.

"I'm so incredibly grateful that my song 'Die with a Smile' with Bruno Mars, my friend, is No. 1 on the Hot 100," she says to the camera. "I can't believe that I've had two No. 1s in three different decades that I've been releasing my music in this professional way."

The "Born This Way" singer continues: "I am so honored to be an artist and to have had your ears for this long. Thank you for listening and dancing and making your art along with mine. I'm so grateful."



Gaga also mentions that "Die with a Smile" will be included on her upcoming seventh studio album. In October, the pop star dropped the lead single for the album, "Disease."



In a December 2024 interview with the Los Angeles Times, the singer teased that her new music "leaps around genre in a way that’s almost corrupt. And it ends with love. That’s the answer to all the chaos in my life is that I find peace with love."



David Jon/Getty Images Lady Gaga at the 'Gaga Chromatica Ball' premiere in May 2024.

Known for her daring beauty choices, bleached eyebrows aren't exactly a surprising move for Gaga. The singer rocked the look throughout 2024, sharing a photo of the dyeing process ahead of the premiere of her HBO concert special, Gaga Chromatica Ball.

On the Thursday, May 23, red carpet, Gaga wore a white Selva ensemble with metal cage and grommet detail. She also sported jet black hair, creating a glam moment reminiscent of her early 2010s looks.

The Grammy winner previously showed off a makeup-free, bleached brows moment in February 2020. In a photo shared to Instagram, she wore a turquoise blue crewneck sweatshirt with her bubble gum pink hair tied into a front top knot, her bold brows front and center.



