Lady Gaga Introduces New Pup 3 Years After Dognapping Case Involving Her French Bulldogs

Gaga introduced the dog in a TikTok on Aug. 21 featuring her duet with Bruno Mars

Lady Gaga/TikTok Lady Gaga poses with new dog

Lady Gaga has added a new furry friend to her family.

The multi-hyphenate, 38, introduced the new addition in a TikTok video on Wednesday, Aug. 21, set to her new song with Bruno Mars, "Die with a Smile."

She donned long black hair, blue eyeshadow and bright red lips in the captionless video as she lip-synced to the song while holding the black French Bulldog in her lap.

"If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you," she mouthed in the clip as her voice sang on the track. The canine's name is unknown.

Gaga's video came three years after the February 2021 robbery and dognapping incident in which her dog walker was shot and critically injured. Two French Bulldogs she owned — Koji and Gustav — were also stolen. The incident occurred at night on Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood.

A woman returned the dogs "safe" to the LAPD's Olympic Community Police Station two days after the incident.

In April 2021, five suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting and dognapping. One of the suspects, James Howard Jackson, pled no contest to attempted murder with great bodily injury and was sentenced to 21 years in prison as part of a plea deal.

Lady Gaga/Instagram Lady Gaga with dogs.

The A Star Is Born star's dog walker Ryan Fischer spoke to CBS Mornings' co-host Gayle King in September 2021 months after the attack.

"I was scared, I was in pain. I had a feeling, when they came up [and] pulled the gun on me that I was going to end up being shot, cause in my mind I was like, 'There's no way that I'm not going to fight for these dogs,' " he said.

"She's helped me so much," Fischer said of Gaga. "She's been a friend for me and after I was attacked, my family was flown out and I had trauma therapists flown to me and I stayed at her house for months while friends comforted me and security was around me."

Lady Gaga/Instagram Some of Lady Gaga's dogs.

The new canine addition to the "Born This Way" singer's family comes about a month after she revealed she was engaged to her long-time partner, entrepreneur and tech investor Michael Polansky.



