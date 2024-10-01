Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix premiere 'Joker: Folie à Deux' in LA
Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix wore black and exchanged laughs at the Los Angeles premiere of "Joker: Folie à Deux." (Sept. 30)
Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix wore black and exchanged laughs at the Los Angeles premiere of "Joker: Folie à Deux." (Sept. 30)
'Marilyn Monroe by Eve Arnold' (out Sep. 30) collects the photographer's intimate and candid images of the Hollywood icon
"It just seemed to me wrong booing that little girl out there, but she's always had courage," the late Kristofferson previously said of the incident
Catherine Zeta-Jones looked sensational in skinny jeans at the weekend as she enjoyed a getaway with her husband, Michael Douglas. More details here...
I think I’ve seen this film before….
Elizabeth Hurley and Patsy Kensit proved that some friendships only get better with time as they celebrated 35 years of companionship with a delightful throwback. See photos.
The singer cleared up speculation during an installment of Vanity Fair's Lie Detector Test series
Cruz Beckham's new girlfriend Jackie Apostel stepped out hand-in-hand with her beau over the weekend in Paris, attending Victoria Beckham's fashion show wearing one of her most beautiful bridal white dresses
George Clooney's son loves playing pranks using "Hollywood grade" props.
The Duke of Sussex traveled to London for the WellChild Awards on Sept. 30
Kylie Jenner shared pictures in a new look from her fashion brand Khy and their collaboration with Atlein Paris.
The couple attended Stella McCartney's Spring/Summer 2025 show - and the actor's look made a bold statement
Beyoncé debuted her whiskey brand in August.
The youngest of David and Victoria's children is following in her stylish parents' footsteps - see photos
Days of Our Lives fans have seen the last of John Black. Actor Drake Hogestyn, who died on Sept. 28 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, made his final appearance on the Peacock soap’s Monday, Sept. 9 episode, according to Soap Opera Digest. The episode, which was reportedly filmed on Feb. 16, found John bestowing …
The singer showed off her dance moves in the daring dress
The pair tied the knot on Sept. 29, 2018, in an intimate ceremony in the Hamptons
The actor brought it back to the late '70s hit in a brief TikTok shared over the weekend
After 22 years, NCIS remains a fan favorite and no character has had more of an impact than Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette. But Pauley has now revealed, in this rare interview, the major change she made after the first episode...
Singer-actress Barbra Streisand posted a statement on Instagram, honoring her "A Star is Born" co-star Kris Kristofferson. The actor and country singer died on Saturday.
"She's a great person. She's laid back, low maintenance and no drama," a source tells PEOPLE of Ines de Ramon