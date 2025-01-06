Lady Gaga to Lana Del Rey: the biggest albums to look forward to in 2025

Surprise album drops have almost become an industry norm now, but there are still artists who give their fans some advance warning. Here are some of the biggest music releases definitely due in 2025 – even if some details are still a closely guarded secret.

As for the rumours, we’re keeping our eyes and ears peeled for albums from Lorde, Chappell Roan and Bruno Mars.

FKA Twigs, Eusexua

It’s been five years since British singer-songwriter FKA Twigs released an album and excitement has been building for her third studio album. Eusexua – a word FKA Twigs made up to describe a sensation of transcendental euphoria – will have a techno influence. The artist moved to Prague while shooting superhero film The Crow and says she fell in love with its underground music scene. Get your austere clubbing outfits ready – Eusexua producer Koreless reportedly came up with the single Drums of Death on his way to perform at Berghain in Berlin.

January 24

The Weeknd, Hurry Up Tomorrow

Canadian singer The Weeknd’s sixth studio album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, is due at the end of this month. It’s a momentous time for the artist, who has hinted this may be his last album as The Weeknd before he switches to releasing under his real name: Abel Tesfaye. It will complete the trilogy of albums he started in 2020 with After Hours followed by Dawn FM in 2022 – fuelling fan theories that The Weeknd is putting his own spin on Dante’s Divine Comedy. Tesfaye has also scripted a psychological thriller based on the album and sharing its name. Starring Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan, the film is due out in May.

January 26

Shygirl, Club Shy Room 2

Hot off supporting Charli XCX on tour, Shygirl is releasing her second album, Club Shy Room 2. With a Valentine’s Day release it’s going to be one for the lovers – of club and electronic music mainly, although her single F*Me featuring Yesault is a paean to, well, f***ing. Born in Blackheath, the DJ and singer is a south London girl. You can catch her at All Points East in August 2025.

February 14

Sam Fender, People Watching

Sam Fender has already started touring People Watching, his third studio album. Our reviewer praised his “searing confessional songwriting” at a theatrical show at London’s O2, although Fender had to cancel his last performances of 2024 to save his vocal chords. Fender produced much of the album alongside his bandmates, and used the work of fellow North Shield’s born photographer, the late Tish Murtha, for their album art.

February 21

Lady Gaga, LG7

It’s due to be out in February but we still don’t have a name for Lady Gaga’s long awaited seventh studio album. For now, we just have to refer to it as LG7. After a five-year-long hiatus where the artist focused on her acting career, fans are champing at the bit for more music from Mother Monster. Lead single Disease dropped late last year and set the tone for Gaga’s foray into dark pop, with the singer promising her new work will take a “chaotic” approach to genre.

February

Lana Del Rey, The Right Person Will Stay

Set for release in May is Lana Del Rey’s tenth studio album, titled The Right Person Will Stay. Previously called Lasso, it’s rumoured to be her first full-on country album, although obviously she’s the high priestess of Americana. Only snippets of songs have been released so far, and the album will drop just over a month before she plays Wembley on July 3 and 4. Cowboy hats at the ready.

May 21

Doechii, TBC

Rapper Doechii has been a favourite of The London Standard’s music desk for a while now. The Tampa-born rapper’s hit 14-track mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal won rave reviews, and Doechii has promised that 2025 will be the year she releases her debut album, which she says will feature a genre-bending array of gospel, hip-hop and rock ‘n’ roll.

Later this year