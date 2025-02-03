Lady Gaga Premieres New Single 'Abracadabra' with Accompanying Music Video During 2025 Grammys Broadcast

Lady Gaga's Mayhem era is in motion!

The 38-year-old pop superstar debuted the music video for her new single, "Abracadabra," during a commercial break of the 2025 Grammy Awards broadcast on Sunday, Feb. 2.

In the black, white and red-themed commercial, Gaga was surrounded by 40 backup dancers who broke out in energetic dance numbers. The dance numbers represented a battle between Gaga's light and dark side, per a release.

Minutes after the commercial aired, Gaga shared on her socials that the dance track and music video are available to stream now.

"Abracadabra" is set to appear on Gaga's upcoming seventh album, Mayhem. Her recent singles "Disease" and "Die with a Smile" will also appear on the 14-track project, which she officially announced on Monday, Jan. 27. "Die with a Smile" won best pop duo/group performance Sunday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Lady Gaga Unveils Title, Cover and Release Date for Her Upcoming Seventh Album

Lady Gaga

"The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved," said the Grammy and Oscar winner in a press release.

Gaga compared the complex creative process to "reassembling a shattered mirror: even if you can’t put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way."

Mayhem will be released March 7, and the album's track list will be revealed before then.

Related: Lady Gaga's Fiancé Michael Polansky Reveals How They Find 'Normalcy' in Their Relationship

Frank LeBon Lady Gaga

Before announcing the forthcoming body of work, Gaga teased "so many different genres, so many different styles [and] so many different dreams" to come in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It leaps around genre in a way that’s almost corrupt. And it ends with love," she told the outlet. "That’s the answer to all the chaos in my life is that I find peace with love."

Check out all of PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage here.

"Every song that I wrote, I just kept getting kind of swept away in these different dreams I was having about the past — almost like a recollection of all these bad decisions that I made in my life," she added, noting that Mayhem "ends in this very happy place."

Following this year's Grammy Awards, Gaga will be honored with the innovator award at the 12th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 17, before her scheduled headlining performance at Coachella on April 11 and 18.

The Grammys are broadcasting live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on CBS or stream them live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Read the original article on People