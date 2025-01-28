Lady Gaga Responds to “Joker: Folie à Deux” Negative Reviews: 'People Just Sometimes Don't Like Some Things'

The Oscar winner said, "I think to be an artist, you have to be willing for people to sometimes not like it"

Lady Gaga is sharing her perspective on Joker: Folie à Deux's negative reviews.

In the sequel to the 2019 Oscar-winning film, the A Star Is Born actress, 38, played Lee, the Harley Quinn to Joaquin Phoenix's Joker.

After its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September, Joker: Folie à Deux, a gritty musical courtroom drama, faced a mixed response from critics and fans when it hit theaters in October.

The film currently holds a 31 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, and the 2025 Razzie Awards picked on it as one of the "worst" movies of the year and even put Gaga among the "worst actress" category.

In an interview with ELLE published Jan. 28, Gaga said, "People just sometimes don't like some things. It’s that simple."

"I think to be an artist, you have to be willing for people to sometimes not like it. And you keep going even if something didn’t connect in the way that you intended," she added.

Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Todd Phillips, Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix on Sept. 4, 2024

The artist — who is preparing to release her next album Mayhem on March 7 and will star in the upcoming season of Tim Burton's Wednesday — added that when a fear of failure "makes its way into your life, that can be hard to get control of. It’s part of the mayhem."

Joker: Folie à Deux, now streaming on Max, is directed by Todd Phillips. In an August interview with Variety, Gaga said Phillips "took a very big swing with this whole concept and with the script, giving the sequel to Joker this audacity and complexity."

She added at the time, "It’s a testament to [Todd] as a director, that he would rather be creative than just tell a traditional story of love."

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in "Joker: Folie a Deux"

The first Joker film was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and earned over $1 billion at the global box office. The sequel landed zero Oscar nominations and fizzled with $207 million worldwide.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav reportedly said during an investors call in November, "Inconsistency also remains an issue at our motion picture studio, as reinforced recently by the disappointing results of Joker 2."



Read the original article on People