Lady Gaga Reveals What Bradley Cooper Told Her Before Their Oscars Performance

Twitter can't stop buzzing about Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's performance of "Shallow" at last night's Oscars. It was a beautiful and intimate rendition of the song, which, of course, fueled the problematic narrative that Lady Gaga and Cooper are more than friends. They were in a romantic drama together, people. They obviously have chemistry. There's nothing to see here, in my opinion.

Well, nothing to see except their gorgeous performance, which kicked off with Cooper giving some encouraging words to Gaga. During an interview in the Oscars press room, Gaga revealed exactly what he said to her before they took the stage.

”One of the hardest things in life is to be brave enough to be yourself. I wish to everyone that is going to that celebration to feel a joy inside of them,” Gaga said, recounting Cooper's words. “That’s actually what Bradley said to me yesterday, right before we did our last rehearsal for this performance of ‘Shallow,' He said, ‘Let’s just drop a little bit of joy.’ And I said, ‘OK.’ And turns out, joy did a whole lot for me.”

"Shallow" earned Gaga and her cowriters Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt an Oscar for Best Original Song. She was visibly moved during her acceptance speech, at one point saying, "I've worked hard for a long time, and it's not about winning. It's about is not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it. There's a discipline for passion."

She continued, "And it's not about how many times you get rejected or you fall down or you're beaten up. It's about how many times you stand up and are brave and you keep on going."

Watch a snippet of Gaga and Cooper's performance of "Shallow" at last night's Oscars in the video, above.