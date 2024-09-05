Lady Gaga Reveals the Unexpected Place She Got Engaged to Michael Polansky Earlier This Year

A source previously told PEOPLE in July that the pair had kept their engagement under wraps and only shared the news within their inner circle at the time

Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty From Left: Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky on Sept. 4, 2024

Lady Gaga’s engagement was anything but the ordinary!

The Joker: Folie à Deux star, 38, revealed in her October cover story for Vogue that she and fiancé Michael Polansky got engaged in April after rock climbing following five years of dating.

The news of the unexpected location for the proposal comes after a source told PEOPLE in July that the pair had kept their engagement under wraps for months and that they chose to share the news only within their inner circle at the time.

"The couple shared the happy news with family and close friends right away, but wanted to keep the engagement private otherwise," the source revealed at the time. The insider also noted that Gaga and Polansky are in the midst of planning their wedding together, much to the delight of their loved ones.

Ethan James Green/Vogue Lady Gaga for 'Vogue' October issue

"Everyone’s excited about them getting married," the source said, adding that the 13-time Grammy winner is "the happiest with Michael."

The actress and musician also said as much in her latest interview with Vogue, sharing, “I want my fans to know is that I’m just, like, so happy.”

“I had never met anyone like Michael,” Gaga continued. “He’s so smart and so kind. And his life and my life are very different. He’s a very private guy and he’s not with me for any other reason than that we are right for each other.”

The Oscar-winner went on to explain that Polansky helped “change” her mindset after she had been in “a really dark place” during the creation of her previous album, 2020’s Chromatica, and that their relationship has helped her find balance.

“The missing piece in my life was having real love,” she explained to the outlet.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty From Left: Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 04, 2024

Gaga and the tech investor were first romantically linked in 2020 after they were spotted kissing at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas. They went public with their relationship just weeks later during a PDA-filled weekend in Miami for the 2020 Super Bowl.

She revealed that the pair started dating after meeting at a friend’s party “and just fell in love.” When the COVID-19 pandemic then hit, they got even closer as they stayed together at her Malibu home for a year.

“I’d been so focused on my career since I was a teenager,” she told Vogue. “And the gift of that time was that I got to completely focus on my relationship. I met this totally supportive, loving human being who wanted to get to know me — outside of Lady Gaga.”

“I kind of thought I was going to have to do this all by myself — forever. And that was really scary. Because it’s a big life…,” she also shared. “And I don’t have to do this alone anymore.”



