Lady Gaga Says She's 'Pain-Free' and Hasn't 'Smoked Pot in Years' amid Chronic Disorder

The 'Joker: Folie à Deux' star previously self-medicated with marijuana after being diagnosed with fibromyalgia

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Lady Gaga at the Venice International Film Festival in 2024.

Lady Gaga says she’s finally “pain-free” after struggling for years with fibromyalgia — and shares that she’s even stopped self-medicating with marijuana.

The Joker: Folie à Deux star, 38, revealed in her October cover story for Vogue that touring in 2022 for the Chromatica Ball tour “was the first time I’ve performed not in pain in…I don’t even remember.”

The "Die with a Smile" singer previously shared that she had fibromyalgia, which Mayo Clinic says causes muscle pain and tenderness, fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues.

“Fibromyalgia amplifies painful sensations by affecting the way your brain and spinal cord process painful and nonpainful signals,” the Mayo Clinic explains.

Ethan James Green/Vogue Lady Gaga on the October 2024 cover of 'Vogue'

In her 2017 documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, the “Born This Way” singer showed how she tries to ease the pain her disorder caused, and shared that she relied on marijuana to manage her pain. That same year, she had to cancel a performance in Brazil after being hospitalized for “severe pain.”

As Vogue notes, her fibromyalgia struggle began in 2013, when she fractured her hip, which required her cancel several tour dates and undergo surgery.

However, as the Academy Award winner told the outlet, the Chromatica tour — and her now-fiancé Michael Polansky — helped her on the path to conquering her chronic pain.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Lady Gaga performs at the Los Angeles stop of the Chromatica Ball Tour in 2022.

“Michael and I did that tour together,” she told Vogue. “I did it pain-free! I haven’t smoked pot in years. I’ve, like, changed.”

“A lot,” she continued, and gave a hint of what to expect from her upcoming seventh album.

“I feel like this new album, in a lot of ways, is about that time but from a place of happiness instead of misery. And now, Michael and I are really excited to organize our lives — and our marriage — around our creative output as a couple.”

Franco Origlia/Getty Lady Gaga and fiancé Michael Polansky at the Venice International Film Festival in September 2024.

She continued: “For a long time, for most of my career,” she told the publication, “my life was controlled by this business: what people wanted from me; what they hoped I could achieve; how to keep me going. And that can be a lot of pressure and it’s scary."

"But I feel like I’m finally coming out on the other side.”



