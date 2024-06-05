Lady Gaga Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors with Taylor Swift Reference

Gaga used her announcement to remind her fans to register to vote

Lady Gaga will not be welcoming a little monster anytime soon.

The singer, 38, denied rumors that she is pregnant after photos of her celebrating her sister Natali Germanotta's wedding in Maine surfaced.

The pop star made her message loud and clear by sharing a close-up of her bleached eyebrows on TikTok with a cheeky reference to Taylor Swift's song "Down Bad."

"Not pregnant -- just down bad cryin at the gym register to vote at www.headcount.org," read large white letters placed on top of the video.

In the caption, Gaga emphasized her call to get fans to vote, writing, "Register to vote or check if you're registered EASILY at www.headcount.org."

The 10-second clip showed Gaga lip-syncing to an audio clip that said, "I don't have to find an aesthetic; I am the aesthetic. I mean, I'm sure there's somebody out here right now who is going into Pinterest trying to type up all these adjectives to describe me."

In another clip posted on X, formerly Twitter, Gaga winked at the camera and reiterated her message, writing, "Not pregnant…REGISTER TO VOTE or check if you've already registered EASILY at http://headcount.org." The clip was also shared on her Instagram Stories.

In April, Gaga was the subject of similar attention after being spotted with what appears to be a large diamond ring on her left ring finger during an outing, leading fans to question whether she and her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, have gotten engaged. The musician's rep has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Lady Gaga/ Instagram Lady Gaga with her boyfriend Michael Polansky

Gaga was previously engaged to talent agent Christian Carino. PEOPLE confirmed that the two were dating in February 2017 and ended their engagement in February 2019. Prior to their romance, Gaga dated Taylor Kinney for about four years before becoming engaged in February 2015. The couple called things off a year later.

During a Q&A at the Los Angeles premiere of her HBO concert special, Gaga Chromatica Ball, in May, Gaga announced that she has been busy working on new music.

David Jon/Getty Images Lady Gaga attends 'Gaga Chromatica Ball' premiere on May 23, 2024

"I am in the studio every single day. I have written so many songs, I've been producing so many songs, and it's nothing like anything that I've ever made before," she said. "I love to break genre, and I love to explore music."



