Lady Gaga Steps Out with Fiancé Michael Polansky in Grungy Look for Dinner Date in Malibu

The singer and 'Joker: Folie à Deux' actress rocked a casual look for the outing, including a T-shirt that read, "You're Listening to Radio"

BACKGRID Michael Polansky and Lady Gaga at Soho House in Malibu, California, on Sept. 16, 2024

Lady Gaga is spending some low-key time with fiancé Michael Polansky.

The couple stepped out for a casual-yet-stylish dinner date together on Monday, Sept. 16, at Soho House in Malibu, California.

Wearing her hair in a casual updo, Gaga, 38, accessorized her grungy ensemble — which consisted of a long black T-shirt that read, "You're Listening to Radio" — with dark sunglasses, chunky hoop earrings, fishnet stockings, black platform boots and a small black handbag.

Hear beau coordinated in black slacks, sneakers and a dark-green long-sleeved shirt. He finished the look in black sunglasses and a baseball cap.

The pair's outing comes just under two weeks after the actress and singer premiered her new film Joker: Folie à Deux at the Venice Film Festival, with Polansky by her side.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.



BACKGRID Michael Polansky and Lady Gaga at Soho House in Malibu, California, on Sept. 16, 2024

Related: Lady Gaga Says Her Mom Cynthia Germanotta Told Her She'd Marry Michael Polansky Before They Met: 'I'm Not Ready'

Gaga and Polansky, a tech investor, were first romantically linked in 2020 after they were spotted kissing at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas.

They went public with their relationship just weeks later during a PDA-filled weekend in Miami for the 2020 Super Bowl. The "Poker Face" singer confirmed her and Polansky's engagement in July 2024.

In a recently published October cover story for Vogue, Gaga revealed that the pair started dating after meeting at a friend’s party “and just fell in love.” When the COVID-19 pandemic then hit, they got even closer as they stayed together at her Malibu home for a year.

“I’d been so focused on my career since I was a teenager,” said the House of Gucci actress. “And the gift of that time was that I got to completely focus on my relationship. I met this totally supportive, loving human being who wanted to get to know me — outside of Lady Gaga.”

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!



Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky at the 81st Venice Film Festival on Sept. 4, 2024, in Venice, Italy

Related: Lady Gaga Says Fiancé Michael Polansky Helped 'Change' Her Life: 'The Missing Piece Was Having Real Love'

“I kind of thought I was going to have to do this all by myself — forever. And that was really scary. Because it’s a big life ... ," Gaga also shared. “And I don’t have to do this alone anymore.”



During her Vogue interview, the 13-time Grammy winner revealed that she and Polansky got engaged in April after rock climbing, following five years of dating.

The news of the unexpected location for the proposal came after a source told PEOPLE in July that the pair had kept their engagement under wraps for months, choosing to share the news only within their inner circle at the time.

"The couple shared the happy news with family and close friends right away, but wanted to keep the engagement private otherwise," the source revealed at the time, also noting that Gaga and Polansky were in the midst of planning their wedding, much to the delight of their loved ones.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.