Lady Gaga to Stump for Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania on Election Eve

Lady Gaga will visit what is widely considered the most electorally valuable swing state on the eve of the 2024 presidential election, making an appearance on behalf of the Kamala Harris/Tim Walz tickets.

“It’s time to get ready to vote — I’ll see you guys in Pennsylvania,” the singer-actor said in a short video posted to her Instagram account, with a caption that said “Harris Walz 2024” and included emoji of a U.S. flag and praying hands.

Gaga will be appearing at one of two star-studded “Get Out the Vote” events in the state Monday, appearing at a rally in Philadelphia that will also include spoken or musical turns by Oprah Winfrey, Ricky Martin, Jazmine Sullivan, the Roots, DJ Cassidy, Fat Joe, DJ Jazzy Jeff and Adam Blackstone.

Pittsburgh will also gets its own celebrity-packed rally for Harris-Walz, with Katy Perry, Andra Day and D-Nice set to perform.

The Pennsylvania rallies, which will be livestreamed, are the most high-profile the campaign is putting on in a day that will also see campaign events in the swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

A New York Times/Siena poll released Sunday said that Harris and Donald Trump are tied in Pennsylvania, each earning 48% of likely voters. Those numbers were confirmed as a 48%-48% deadlock in a Morning Consult poll that was also released Sunday. On Wednesday, two other polls had been released showing Trump one point ahead of Harris in Pennsylvania, with Fox News’ results saying Trump was up 50%-49% and Quinnipiac having him ahead 47%-46%. Trump has been leading Harris by 0.2 points in Pennsylvania in FiveThirtyEight’s polling average.

It’s possible for Harris to prevail over Trump without winning Pennsylvania, but her path is far more difficult and would include some other states seen as tipping slightly toward Trump. If she wins Pennsylvania while also holding strong in Wisconsin and Michigan, where polls have shown her ahead, Harris is likely to become the next president, political experts say.

