Lady Gaga's plans to tour in 2025 'thwarted' after other huge stars book up stadiums

Lady Gaga’s plans to stage “the biggest tour of her career” next year have reportedly suffered a setback due to other big acts booking up the venues she wants.

The 38-year-old singer - who dropped new single Disease on Friday - is said to have wanted to hit the road in support of her upcoming seventh studio album, but with the likes of Oasis, Beyond, Dua Lipa, Coldplay and Bruce Springsteen already touring in 2025, she will have to wait until the following year.

An insider told The Sun: “She sold out two night’s at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during her 20-date Chromatica Ball tour in 2022 and the demand was so huge, she wants to push the boat out even more this time.

“Her next album will be out in the new year and she hoped to spend much of the summer on tour. But acts like Oasis and Coldplay have thwarted it.

“She has been told there’s no room at the inn, so she will have to make do with touring in 2026 instead.“

Lady Gaga is reportedly hoping to stage ‘the biggest tour of her career’ in support of new music (AP)

Another source however insisted to the publication that “a 2025 tour was never planned”.

Adding: “Tours of this scale are months of hard work and would simply not be possible for 2025.”

The Standard has contacted a representative for Lady Gaga for comment.

The US singer-songwriter has spent the past nine weeks in the Top Ten with Bruno Mars collaboration Die With A Smile.

In contrast, her latest foray into acting, Joker: Folie à Deux with Joaquin Phoenix, bombed at the box office following its release earlier this month, with The Standard’s review describing it as “depressingly dull and plodding”.

It served as the sequel to 2019’s Joker for which Phoenix won a best actor Oscar.

Failing to capture the imagination of cinemagoers in the same way, it made just $37.8m (£28.9m) in its opening weekend in the US, less than half of what the first film raked in over the same period.