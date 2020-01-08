Lady Louise Is the Spitting Image of Her Dad, Prince Edward: See the Photo Proof!

The royal apple doesn’t fall from the tree!

Lady Louise, 16, stepped out with her mom Sophie, Countess of Wessex, to meet members of England’s field hockey team on Tuesday — and it was easy to see the striking resemblance between the teen and her father, Prince Edward.

Sophie has acted as England Hockey’s royal patron since 2006 and brought her daughter along to the Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre training ground as the teams prepare for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. In addition to chatting with the athletes and watching a training game of the women’s team, Lady Louise showed off her own field hockey skills. The young royal, wearing white sneakers with pink pants and a puffer vest, practiced hitting and passing — enthusiastically laughing and cheering throughout.

Meanwhile, Sophie bundled up in a long grey puffer coat and green slacks.

Lady Louise | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty More

The mother-daughter duo have bonded over their interest in field hockey before. In 2014, they were spotted cheering on England at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Lady Louise and Sophie also attended the women’s World Cup final in London in 2018, when the Netherlands claimed the win over Ireland.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty More

The family — including Louise’s 12-year-old brother James, Viscount Severn — stepped out together on Christmas for the royals’ annual walk to church services. Louise and Sophie both donned headbands, with the teen opting for a pink braided headpiece.

Prince Edward, Sophie, James and Louise on Christmas | Samir Hussein/WireImage More

Lady Louise also borrowed a piece from her mother’s closet for the occasion, donning Sophie’s Stella McCartney coat.