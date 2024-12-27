Lady Starmer could take on higher profile after Labour’s first year in power

Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria as they entered 10 Downing Street in July - Carl Court/Getty Images

Victoria Starmer could play a more prominent public role next year as her husband struggles with plummeting popularity ratings, friends have said.

The Prime Minister’s low-profile wife is said to be considering taking up a charity or good cause after taking time to settle into life in Downing Street.

So far she has been kept conspicuously out of the limelight and away from official duties, with many Labour MPs saying that they have yet to meet her.

Lady Starmer has kept her job with the NHS since her husband took office, working as an occupational therapist at a major London hospital.

Friends said that next year she could align herself more with a charity or favoured cause – possibly a health related one – so long as it is not political.

They told Tatler magazine she has “the option of reviewing her role when Keir has been in power for a year to see how it’s going”, adding, “but if it changes, it will be on her terms”.

Sir Keir and Lady Starmer at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool last year - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Taking on a higher public profile would be a step change for Lady Starmer, who has rarely been seen in public since her husband took office.

Her name did hit the headlines in the autumn as she was dragged into the freebie scandal that engulfed Sir Keir and his senior ministerial team.

It emerged in September that Sir Keir had failed to declare clothes that Lord Alli, the millionaire Labour donor, had bought for Lady Starmer.

The Labour peer had paid for a personal shopper in addition to designer garments and alterations for Lady Starmer.

Days later she was pictured at London Fashion Week wearing a custom-made top and trousers which had been lent to her by the designer.

But behind the scenes Labour MPs said she keeps a low profile and does not often attend party events, with many having never met her.

Lady Starmer and Sir Keir boarded a plane at Stansted Airport as they headed to Washington DC to attend a Nato summit in July - Stefan Rousseau/WPA Pool/Getty Images

“You can spend a lot of time around the Labour Party at high levels and never meet Victoria,” one told Tatler.

“It’s her choice, of course. But there’s a great appetite to see more of her.”

The profile also revealed how Sir Keir’s family have fully moved into Downing Street, almost six months after he swept to power at the election.

Lady Starmer and the couple’s two teenage children are said to be “very well settled” in the No 10 flat after he initially took up residence by himself.

Sir Keir Starmer and Lady Starmer in Brighton in 2021 for the Labour Party conference where he addressed delegates for the first time as leader - Leon Neal/Getty Images

Following the election Sir Keir’s wife and children had continued to spend time at the family’s North London house as part of a transitional period.

Documents released last month show that Sir Keir is now letting out the house, in Kentish Town, on which he has paid off the mortgage.

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London who is a friend of the Starmers, said that now “they are all very well settled in and everyone is happy”.

“I wouldn’t ask them to change a thing while the children are growing up,” he added.

Even if she chooses to take on a higher profile it is expected that the Starmers will continue to fiercely guard the privacy of their children.

Their son, 16, and daughter, 14, have not been publicly named and Sir Keir rarely mentions them to help keep them out of the spotlight.