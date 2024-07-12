Lady Vic? No, it’s Lady Starmer

After I raised the issue of his knighthood in last week’s Peterborough, Sir Keir Starmer has made clear that he wants to be referred to as “Keir” or “Prime Minister”, not “Sir Keir”. This is all very well but, apparently, his wife Victoria is known as “Lady Vic” among Labour staffers. This is, of course, wrong as Sir Keir’s wife should be known as “Lady Starmer”. For her to be styled “Lady Vic”, she would have to be the daughter of a duke, marquess, or earl. Time for a standards investigation!

Why Liz was late

Why was Liz Truss delayed for her election night count last Friday? There were claims that the former MP for South West Norfolk was trying to snub the count by not turning up for the announcement. The truth is more prosaic. The ex-prime minister had been treating her daughters to breakfast at McDonald’s when the call came through to come to the count, with just 10 minutes notice (they had been told it would be half an hour). Then the Trusses’ car got stuck at a level crossing for an early morning train. She might have been better to stay away.

Punk princesses

Toyah Willcox – known as the “punk princess” in the 1980s – has been reminiscing about her unlikely friendship with Queen Elizabeth II’s sister, Princess Margaret. “We talked about the philosophy of punk rock, and how it was opening doors for women – and she was fascinated,” Willcox told Yours magazine. “I met her many times after that, and she was a wicked and very sharp woman ... Princess Margaret was probably the original punk rocker, as she just rebelled and rebelled and rebelled.”

Royal MP dethroned

Little noticed amid the Tory electoral slaughter last week was the fact that the Royal family lost its only MP. Ian Liddell-Grainger was defeated by the Lib Dems in the new seat of Tiverton and Minehead. He is a direct descendant of Queen Victoria and a cousin of the King. His mother Anne Abel Smith was a close friend of the late Queen, and the young Iain was brought up in the Scottish borders and remains close to his Windsor cousins.

As chairman of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, he would have been well placed to keep the King informed about rumblings across the Commonwealth. The Palace will now have to look elsewhere for gossip from its realms.

Rob’s hobnobs

Robert Jenrick, the former immigration minister, has taken a leaf out of Liz Truss’s book. She hosted “fizz with Liz” drinks parties in her office when she was building support among Tory MPs to take over from Boris Johnson. Jenrick’s version is to offer a “Hobnob with Rob”. It takes the biscuit.

RIP Suzanne Farr

Farewell to Suzanne Farr, the formidable headmistress who ran Downe House from 1978 to 1989, when her pupils included BBC commentator Clare Balding and comedian Miranda Hart. Farr brooked little resistance from girls, parents and staff. When she arrived, the school was said to resemble St Trinian’s; by the time she left, it was more like an SAS training camp.

Retiring to rural Herefordshire with her former colleague Lynne Berwick, Farr became a breeder of miniature donkeys. She said it was a natural hobby for an ex-headmistress: “When you have had to deal with a staff common room, you are used to dealing with obstinate asses.”

Wax’s fame lessons

Ruby Wax seems to have developed a more mature view of fame and sounds all the better for it. She says: “It’s as addictive as any drug ... You assume that cars come for you, you assume that you get in to restaurants that are full, and you become entitled. But then, when it’s taken away from you and you gradually go back to normal, you think, ‘What the hell was that all about?’

“People just treat you like a normal human being, which is much more satisfying. Or in my case they’ll say, ‘I’m so glad I read your books, because I didn’t feel like getting up every morning.’ And then that’s really satisfying.”

Hunt’s last words

Jeremy Hunt saved his last words as chancellor for me. As he walked down Downing Street after leaving No 11 for the last time with his wife Lucia and three children last Friday, he spotted me crouching in front of the crash barriers for GB News: “That’s Mr Hope. A very nice guy. Don’t believe what everybody says about him. He is actually alright.”

I might put his words on my gravestone.

Peterborough, published every Friday at 7pm, is edited by Christopher Hope. You can reach him at peterborough@telegraph.co.uk