LAFC rout Impact, run unbeaten streak to 7 games

Carlos Vela recorded a goal and two assists to lead Los Angeles FC to a 4-2 win over the visiting Montreal Impact on Friday.

The victory extended LAFC's lead atop the league standings, as well as their unbeaten (7-0-1) record at home. Los Angeles FC (10-1-4, 34 points) have lost just once in 25 all-time regular-season home games, and they are 4-0-3 in an overall unbeaten run.

An error from Impact goalkeeper Evan Bush gave Los Angeles the lead just seven minutes into the match. Christian Ramirez hustled after a back-pass to Bush, who was pressured into attempting a kick downfield. The ill-timed kick deflected right off Ramirez and back into the net, giving Ramirez his third goal of the season.

In the 28th minute, Eduard Atuesta's pass up the middle sprung Vela for the star forward's league-best 15th goal of the season. Vela has scored in each of LAFC's past four matches.

Just three minutes later, more good passing from Los Angeles FC resulted in Latif Blessing burying the final touch in front of Montreal's net.

Tristan Blackmon extended the home side's lead with his first career MLS goal. Blackmon, who got the start in place of injured defender Steven Beitashour, jumped to head in a Vela corner kick in the 55th minute.

The Impact (6-6-3, 21 points) finally got on the board in the 70th minute, when Los Angeles defender Eddie Segura accidentally touched Maximiliano Urruti's cross over the line for an own goal.

Saphir Taider's team-leading fourth goal pulled another one back for Montreal in the 84th minute. Taider converted a penalty kick after Anthony Jackson-Hamel was knocked down by LAFC's Walker Zimmerman in the box.

Despite playing their fourth game in 14 days, LAFC showed no signs of fatigue, outshooting the Impact by a 17-9 margin (10-6 in shots on goal).

Bush's error notwithstanding, the goalkeeper often looked outstanding in making six saves to keep the final score respectable. The Impact have just one victory (1-3-1) over their past five matches.

Ignacio Piatti returned to Montreal's starting lineup for the first time in 12 games, and he played 64 minutes. Piatti missed more than two months of action due to a knee injury before coming off the substitute bench in the Impact's 0-0 draw with New England last Saturday.

--Field Level Media