Laguna Beach High School reunion: Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti celebrate 20 years

The "Laguna Beach" gang is going back, back to the beginning: high school.

Laguna Beach High School's Class of 2004 celebrated its 20th reunion on Saturday, with Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti and more taking a sandy stroll down memory lane.

"We had so much fun celebrating our 20 year (!!!) high school reunion last night!" Conrad captioned a photo of her drink at a beachside table on her Instagram story Sunday. "Such a beautiful night."

Conrad, Colletti and Morgan Olsen (now Smith) posted photos and photo strips with their former classmates, including Trey Phillips, Dieter Schmitz, Christina Schuller (Sinclair) and Gary Samuelian. For fans wondering about Conrad's "Laguna Beach" co-star and one-time rival Kristin Cavallari, she was a year after much of the cast, graduating with the class of 2005.

"Laguna Beach" cast members, from left: Jen, Lauren Conrad, Alex H, Alex Murrel, Sedrick, Christina Schuller, Dieter Schmitz, Morgan S, Stephen Colletti and Heidi Montag attend the "Laguna Beach" cast member party on Aug. 19, 2005, in Newport Beach, California.

The MTV reality series "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County" aired from 2004 to 2006 for three seasons, and led to the six-season-long spin-off show, "The Hills," which followed Conrad and other young adults living in Los Angeles. Cavallari eventually joined the cast in Season 5.

Cavallari and Conrad have opened up in recent years about their not-so-bitter rivalry regarding the "love triangle" between the two and Colletti. In 2022 while on the "Back to the Beach" podcast, where Cavallari and Colletti rewatched the 2000s reality show, the group opened up about how the triangle was played up by show producers.

"You and I never really had any beef," Cavallari said at the time. "There was a little truth to what happened with the three of us but I felt like MTV coming (in) kept it alive and made it way worse than it ever would have been."

Conrad agreed: "I think what happened is (producers) saw this as a starting point and then they ran with it."

Post-"Laguna Beach," the cast has gone on separate paths. Conrad, who wed husband Will Tell in 2014, went on to launch her Kohls clothing brands LC Lauren Conrad and Little Co. by Lauren Conrad. Colletti, who is engaged to NASCAR reporter Alex Weaver, has gone on to act and write for television, including on "One Tree Hill" and Amazon Prime's "Everyone Is Doing Great."

Cavallari, who married former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler before filing for divorce in 2020, launched her jewelry and beauty brand Uncommon James, is a cookbook author and hosts the podcast "Let's Be Honest."

Meanwhile, Smith launched the children's clothing brand Minnow, Phillips is a fashion designer, Sinclair is a barre instructor and Schmitz is now a hotelier.

