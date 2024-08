'Laid Back' Bear Splashes Around in Pond

A relaxed bear in South Lake Tahoe, California, was caught on trail cam having a splash in a pond on Tuesday, August 13.

Footage recorded by Toogee Sielsch shows the bear rolling around in the water and rubbing its back.

Sielsch described the animal as a “laid-back bear”.

Sielsch often films local wildlife, particularly South Lake Tahoe