Lainey Wilson Announces 2025 Whirlwind World Tour: Where She's Playing and How to Get Tickets
The country artist is taking her bell bottoms on the road throughout Europe and North America this year
Lainey Wilson's upcoming tour is sure to be a whirlwind.
The country star is packing up her bell bottoms to embark on her upcoming Whirlwind World Tour. She made the major announcement with a parody news clip shared Jan. 31 on Instagram.
"Life is a whirlwind, but I'll tell you what — what you're about to see here is a breeze," Wilson, 32, said standing in in front of an interactive weather map. "You know the crazy winds that have been whipping up in Europe? They are headed due west right here to America."
Wilson then broke down the weather conditions in various cities on the tour, with one of her opening acts serving as a correspondent, adding that the winds are "moving at a daredevil speed."
At another point in the clip, other musicians joining Wilson on the road were revealed to be bandits on the run. The end credits for the teaser featured the concert dates and bloopers from the faux newsreel.
"This whirlwind is cutting through North America this fall after its Europe run!🌪️, she wrote in her caption, adding: "You don’t want to miss this 🤠."
Wilson will kick off the tour in March, making several stops throughout Europe. She will then pick up at the end of May in North America, making stops through the United States and Canada for music festivals and standalone shows.
Joining her on tour at various stops are Zach Meadows, ERNEST, Kaitlin Butts, Maddox Batson, Muscadine Bloodline, Drake Milligan and Lauren Watkins.
Wilson is currently up for a Grammy at the 2025 awards ceremony, nominated for best country album with Whirlwind. Last year, she took home the award for her album Bell Bottom Country.
The tour is named after her 2024 album. "That’s what my life has been the last couple years," she wrote on Instagram when revealing the album's name. "I hope this record brings peace to your 'whirlwind' and wraps its arms around you like it did me when I was writing and recording it."
Wilson’s Wild Horses fan club will get exclusive early access to purchasing tickets on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 8 a.m. local time. Meanwhile, Citi card members have early access for presale tickets the same day at 10 a.m. local time.
If you're a Verizon customer, Verizon Access will also presell tickets for select shows starting Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. local time.
General tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. local time at www.laineywilson.com/tour.
See the dates for Lainey Wilson's Whirlwind tour below.
Mar. 4 — Zurich, CH — X-TRA
Mar. 6 — Antwerp, BE — De Roma
Mar. 8 — Rotterdam, NL — Rotterdam Ahoy
Mar. 9 — Berlin, DE — Uber Eats Music Hall
Mar. 12 — Copenhagen, DK — Vega Main
Mar. 14 — London, UK — O2 Arena
Mar. 15 — Belfast, N. Ireland — SSE Arena
Mar. 16 — Glasgow, Scotland — The SSE Hydro
Mar. 18 — Kingston upon Thames, UK — Banquet Records
Mar. 19 — Paris, FR — Elysée Montmartre
May 30 — Panama City Beach, Fla. — Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam
May 31 — Lexington, Ky. — Railbird Festival
June 6 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. — Carolina Country Music Fest
June 20 — Wildwood, N.J. — Barefoot Country Music Fest
June 26 — Milwaukee, Wis. — Summerfest
June 27 — Cadott, Wis. — Country Fest
July 12 — Cavendish, PEI — Cavendish Beach Music Festival
Aug. 14 — Phoenix, Ariz. — Footprint Center
Aug. 15 — Albuquerque, N.M. — Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 16 — Denver, Colo. — Ball Arena
Aug. 21 — Bend, Ore. — Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Aug. 22 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
Aug. 23 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum
Aug. 28 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome
Aug. 29 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place
Aug. 30 — Saskatoon, SK — SaskTel Centre
Sept. 11 — Baton Rouge, La. — Raising Cane’s River Center
Sept. 13 — Bossier City, La. — Brookshire Grocery Arena
Sept. 18 — Austin, Texas — Moody Center
Sept. 19 — Fort Worth, Texas — Dickies Arena
Sept. 20 — Houston, Texas — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sept. 25 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage
Sept. 26 — Clarkston, Mich. — Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 27 — Grand Rapids, Mich. — Van Andel Arena
Oct. 2 — Nashville, Tenn. — Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 3 — Noblesville, Ind. — Ruoff Music Center
Oct. 4 — Cleveland, Ohio — Blossom Music Center
Oct. 9 — Columbia, Md. — Merriweather Post Pavilion
Oct.10 — New York, N.Y. — Madison Square Garden
Oct. 11 — Mansfield, Mass. — Xfinity Center
Oct. 16 — St. Louis, Mo. — Hollywood Casio Amphitheatre
Oct. 17 — Rosemont, lll. —Allstate Arena
Oct. 18 — Saint Paul, Minn. — Xcel Energy Center
Oct. 24 — Knoxville, Tenn — Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
Oct. 25 — Charlotte, N.C. — Spectrum Center
Nov. 7 — Tampa, Fla. — Amalie Arena
Nov. 8 — Orlando, Fla. — Kia Center
