Lainey Wilson Announces 2025 Whirlwind World Tour: Where She's Playing and How to Get Tickets

The country artist is taking her bell bottoms on the road throughout Europe and North America this year

Lainey Wilson's upcoming tour is sure to be a whirlwind.

The country star is packing up her bell bottoms to embark on her upcoming Whirlwind World Tour. She made the major announcement with a parody news clip shared Jan. 31 on Instagram.

"Life is a whirlwind, but I'll tell you what — what you're about to see here is a breeze," Wilson, 32, said standing in in front of an interactive weather map. "You know the crazy winds that have been whipping up in Europe? They are headed due west right here to America."

Wilson then broke down the weather conditions in various cities on the tour, with one of her opening acts serving as a correspondent, adding that the winds are "moving at a daredevil speed."



ADVERTISEMENT

At another point in the clip, other musicians joining Wilson on the road were revealed to be bandits on the run. The end credits for the teaser featured the concert dates and bloopers from the faux newsreel.

"This whirlwind is cutting through North America this fall after its Europe run!🌪️, she wrote in her caption, adding: "You don’t want to miss this 🤠."

Wilson will kick off the tour in March, making several stops throughout Europe. She will then pick up at the end of May in North America, making stops through the United States and Canada for music festivals and standalone shows.

Frank Micelotta/Disney Lainey Wilson in 2024

Related: Lainey Wilson Jokes She 'Might Have to Propose' to Boyfriend Duck Hodges in 2025: 'We Waiting'

Joining her on tour at various stops are Zach Meadows, ERNEST, Kaitlin Butts, Maddox Batson, Muscadine Bloodline, Drake Milligan and Lauren Watkins.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wilson is currently up for a Grammy at the 2025 awards ceremony, nominated for best country album with Whirlwind. Last year, she took home the award for her album Bell Bottom Country.

The tour is named after her 2024 album. "That’s what my life has been the last couple years," she wrote on Instagram when revealing the album's name. "I hope this record brings peace to your 'whirlwind' and wraps its arms around you like it did me when I was writing and recording it."

Wilson’s Wild Horses fan club will get exclusive early access to purchasing tickets on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 8 a.m. local time. Meanwhile, Citi card members have early access for presale tickets the same day at 10 a.m. local time.

If you're a Verizon customer, Verizon Access will also presell tickets for select shows starting Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. local time.

General tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. local time at www.laineywilson.com/tour.



Sam Hodde/Getty Lainey Wilson in 2024

Related: Lainey Wilson Reveals the Recognition That 'Takes the Cake' After Her Whirlwind Year of Success (Exclusive)

ADVERTISEMENT

See the dates for Lainey Wilson's Whirlwind tour below.

Mar. 4 — Zurich, CH — X-TRA

Mar. 6 — Antwerp, BE — De Roma

Mar. 8 — Rotterdam, NL — Rotterdam Ahoy

Mar. 9 — Berlin, DE — Uber Eats Music Hall

Mar. 12 — Copenhagen, DK — Vega Main

Mar. 14 — London, UK — O2 Arena

Mar. 15 — Belfast, N. Ireland — SSE Arena

Mar. 16 — Glasgow, Scotland — The SSE Hydro

Mar. 18 — Kingston upon Thames, UK — Banquet Records

Mar. 19 — Paris, FR — Elysée Montmartre

May 30 — Panama City Beach, Fla. — Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

May 31 — Lexington, Ky. — Railbird Festival

June 6 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. — Carolina Country Music Fest

June 20 — Wildwood, N.J. — Barefoot Country Music Fest

June 26 — Milwaukee, Wis. — Summerfest

June 27 — Cadott, Wis. — Country Fest

July 12 — Cavendish, PEI — Cavendish Beach Music Festival

Aug. 14 — Phoenix, Ariz. — Footprint Center

Aug. 15 — Albuquerque, N.M. — Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 16 — Denver, Colo. — Ball Arena

Aug. 21 — Bend, Ore. — Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug. 22 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

Aug. 23 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum

Aug. 28 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome

Aug. 29 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place

Aug. 30 — Saskatoon, SK — SaskTel Centre

Sept. 11 — Baton Rouge, La. — Raising Cane’s River Center

Sept. 13 — Bossier City, La. — Brookshire Grocery Arena

Sept. 18 — Austin, Texas — Moody Center

Sept. 19 — Fort Worth, Texas — Dickies Arena

Sept. 20 — Houston, Texas — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sept. 25 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage

Sept. 26 — Clarkston, Mich. — Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 27 — Grand Rapids, Mich. — Van Andel Arena

Oct. 2 — Nashville, Tenn. — Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 3 — Noblesville, Ind. — Ruoff Music Center

Oct. 4 — Cleveland, Ohio — Blossom Music Center

Oct. 9 — Columbia, Md. — Merriweather Post Pavilion

Oct.10 — New York, N.Y. — Madison Square Garden

Oct. 11 — Mansfield, Mass. — Xfinity Center

Oct. 16 — St. Louis, Mo. — Hollywood Casio Amphitheatre

Oct. 17 — Rosemont, lll. —Allstate Arena

Oct. 18 — Saint Paul, Minn. — Xcel Energy Center

Oct. 24 — Knoxville, Tenn — Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Oct. 25 — Charlotte, N.C. — Spectrum Center

Nov. 7 — Tampa, Fla. — Amalie Arena

Nov. 8 — Orlando, Fla. — Kia Center



Read the original article on People