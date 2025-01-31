Lainey Wilson Announces 2025 Whirlwind World Tour: Where She's Playing and How to Get Tickets

The country artist is taking her bell bottoms on the road throughout Europe and North America this year

Marina Watts
·4 min read
Lainey Wilson in 2025

Eric Ryan Anderson

Lainey Wilson in 2025

Lainey Wilson's upcoming tour is sure to be a whirlwind.

The country star is packing up her bell bottoms to embark on her upcoming Whirlwind World Tour. She made the major announcement with a parody news clip shared Jan. 31 on Instagram.

"Life is a whirlwind, but I'll tell you what — what you're about to see here is a breeze," Wilson, 32, said standing in in front of an interactive weather map. "You know the crazy winds that have been whipping up in Europe? They are headed due west right here to America."

Wilson then broke down the weather conditions in various cities on the tour, with one of her opening acts serving as a correspondent, adding that the winds are "moving at a daredevil speed."

At another point in the clip, other musicians joining Wilson on the road were revealed to be bandits on the run. The end credits for the teaser featured the concert dates and bloopers from the faux newsreel.

"This whirlwind is cutting through North America this fall after its Europe run!🌪️, she wrote in her caption, adding: "You don’t want to miss this 🤠."

Wilson will kick off the tour in March, making several stops throughout Europe. She will then pick up at the end of May in North America, making stops through the United States and Canada for music festivals and standalone shows.

Lainey Wilson in 2024

Frank Micelotta/Disney

Lainey Wilson in 2024

Joining her on tour at various stops are Zach Meadows, ERNEST, Kaitlin Butts, Maddox Batson, Muscadine Bloodline, Drake Milligan and Lauren Watkins.

Wilson is currently up for a Grammy at the 2025 awards ceremony, nominated for best country album with Whirlwind. Last year, she took home the award for her album Bell Bottom Country.

The tour is named after her 2024 album. "That’s what my life has been the last couple years," she wrote on Instagram when revealing the album's name. "I hope this record brings peace to your 'whirlwind' and wraps its arms around you like it did me when I was writing and recording it."

Wilson’s Wild Horses fan club will get exclusive early access to purchasing tickets on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 8 a.m. local time. Meanwhile, Citi card members have early access for presale tickets the same day at 10 a.m. local time.

If you're a Verizon customer, Verizon Access will also presell tickets for select shows starting Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. local time.

General tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. local time at www.laineywilson.com/tour.

Lainey Wilson in 2024

Sam Hodde/Getty

Lainey Wilson in 2024

See the dates for Lainey Wilson's Whirlwind tour below.

  • Mar. 4 — Zurich, CH — X-TRA

  • Mar. 6 — Antwerp, BE — De Roma

  • Mar. 8 — Rotterdam, NL — Rotterdam Ahoy

  • Mar. 9 — Berlin, DE — Uber Eats Music Hall

  • Mar. 12 — Copenhagen, DK — Vega Main

  • Mar. 14 — London, UK — O2 Arena

  • Mar. 15 — Belfast, N. Ireland — SSE Arena

  • Mar. 16 — Glasgow, Scotland — The SSE Hydro

  • Mar. 18 — Kingston upon Thames, UK — Banquet Records

  • Mar. 19 — Paris, FR — Elysée Montmartre

  • May 30 — Panama City Beach, Fla. — Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

  • May 31 — Lexington, Ky. — Railbird Festival

  • June 6 — Myrtle Beach, S.C. — Carolina Country Music Fest

  • June 20 — Wildwood, N.J. — Barefoot Country Music Fest

  • June 26 — Milwaukee, Wis. — Summerfest

  • June 27 — Cadott, Wis. — Country Fest

  • July 12 — Cavendish, PEI — Cavendish Beach Music Festival

  • Aug. 14 — Phoenix, Ariz. — Footprint Center

  • Aug. 15 — Albuquerque, N.M. — Isleta Amphitheater

  • Aug. 16 — Denver, Colo. — Ball Arena

  • Aug. 21 — Bend, Ore. — Hayden Homes Amphitheater

  • Aug. 22 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

  • Aug. 23 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum

  • Aug. 28 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome

  • Aug. 29 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place

  • Aug. 30 — Saskatoon, SK — SaskTel Centre

  • Sept. 11 — Baton Rouge, La. — Raising Cane’s River Center

  • Sept. 13 — Bossier City, La. — Brookshire Grocery Arena

  • Sept. 18 — Austin, Texas — Moody Center

  • Sept. 19 — Fort Worth, Texas — Dickies Arena

  • Sept. 20 — Houston, Texas — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

  • Sept. 25 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage

  • Sept. 26 — Clarkston, Mich. — Pine Knob Music Theatre

  • Sept. 27 — Grand Rapids, Mich. — Van Andel Arena

  • Oct. 2 — Nashville, Tenn. — Bridgestone Arena

  • Oct. 3 — Noblesville, Ind. — Ruoff Music Center

  • Oct. 4 — Cleveland, Ohio — Blossom Music Center

  • Oct. 9 — Columbia, Md. — Merriweather Post Pavilion

  • Oct.10 — New York, N.Y. — Madison Square Garden

  • Oct. 11 — Mansfield, Mass. — Xfinity Center

  • Oct. 16 — St. Louis, Mo. — Hollywood Casio Amphitheatre

  • Oct. 17 — Rosemont, lll. —Allstate Arena

  • Oct. 18 — Saint Paul, Minn. — Xcel Energy Center

  • Oct. 24 — Knoxville, Tenn — Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

  • Oct. 25 — Charlotte, N.C. — Spectrum Center

  • Nov. 7 — Tampa, Fla. — Amalie Arena

  • Nov. 8 — Orlando, Fla. — Kia Center

Read the original article on People

