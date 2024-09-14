Lainey Wilson Fans "Don't Recognize" Her in Fashion Week Photos

Lainey Wilson has shown once again that she’s a woman who wears many hats!

On Monday, September 9, the “Whirlwind” singer took to Instagram to reflect on her four CMA nominations and share snapshots from her first foray into New York Fashion Week.



“I wore @carolinaherrera for last year’s #CMAawards red carpet, and on the morning of the nomination announcement for the 2024 CMA Awards, I’m heading to my first fashion show for #NYFW, with none other than Carolina Herrera of course,” Lainey captioned the carousel of photos on Instagram. “You never know what’s next! Thank you @cma 😭🙏🏻❤️ It’s an incredible honor to be nominated in each of these categories. And congrats to all my friends. Watching y’all win gets me fired up.”

The 32-year-old singer is nominated for Entertainer of The Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year, and Music Video of the Year. Based on her latest NYFW photos, though, fans are thinking she should win a fashion icon award, too.

“Glamour. Chic. Icon. Fab. All of it,” one fan commented. “You’ll take em all home girl!! You’re on fire,” another fan exclaimed. “Get it sister you look GORGEOUS,” someone else commented. “Girl you look fire,” yet another fan marveled. “Beautiful Outfit Lainey! Congrats on getting nominated in 4 categories,” someone else chimed in. One wrote, “Gorgeous outfit!! I don’t recognize you hatless!!”

While many fans are thrilled for Lainey’s Fashion Week debut, some are filling her feed with negative comments surrounding her momentary change of attire. “Please stay the way you were when you won our hearts. Your natural country beauty is 10 times better than glamour shots,” one fan remarked. “Don't go Hollywood on us..stay the wonderful country girl you are,” another disgruntled fan wrote.

Gilbert Carrasquillo - Getty Images

Thankfully, Lainey’s loyal fans have been quick to step in. “These comments make me CRINGEEEEE,” one fan rebuked. “The fact that people are so threatened, and bothered that you are “changing and going all Hollywood” because you simply wear an outfit outside your usual vibe to a special event. CHILL YALL!”

If there was any doubt, Miranda Lambert stepped in to settle any debate with "Congrats! Lookin money!"

We love Lainey's look and can't wait to see her at the CMA Awards in November!

You Might Also Like