Lainey Wilson Brings Country Flair to Thanksgiving Halftime Show with Jelly Roll and the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders

The country stars wowed fans during the Giants-Cowboys halftime show on Thanksgiving

Sam Hodde/Getty Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll perform in Arlington, Texas on Nov. 28, 2024

Fans are feeling thankful for Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll.

On Thursday, Nov. 28 during the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show during the New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys game, Wilson, 32, took the field at AT&T Stadium for a performance that featured Jelly, 39, along with the Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders.

Wilson, who donned a white studded jumpsuit (with her signature bellbottoms) and matching hat, kicked off her electrifying set with "Heart Like a Truck." When she pivoted to "Straight Up Sideways," she was joined by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, who danced along.

Sam Hodde/Getty Lainey Wilson and the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform in Arlington, Texas on Nov. 28, 2024

Wilson, who hosted the 2024 CMA Awards with Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning last week, then pivoted to "4x4xU" before Jelly surprised fans by joining her onstage for their emotional 2023 duet "Save Me." "The incredible Lainey Wilson!" he shouted after crashing her set.

Wilson wrapped up her set with "Wildflowers and Wild Horses."

Fans were enthusiastic about the Thanksgiving halftime show. "You guys hear that there was a football game at the Lainey Wilson concert in Dallas today?" one person joked online.

"Lainey Wilson and the Cowboys cheerleaders is exactly what America needed," a second person said. "Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll are the best performance AT&T stadium has seen all season," a third joked about the Cowboys' 5-7 record.

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Jelly Roll perform in Arlington, Texas on Nov. 28, 2024

People tuning in who don't typically listen to country music were just as impressed. "I don’t follow country but that was one of the best halftime performances in person I’ve seen. They sounded great, well done," one user said.

Wilson and Jelly weren't the only country performances on Thanksgiving day. Shaboozey took the field during the Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears halftime for a performance that likely left the crowd feeling tipsy.

The Cowboys defeated the Giants 27-20, bringing the New York team to a 2-10 record this season.