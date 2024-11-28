Who is Lainey Wilson? What to know about Cowboys-Giants halftime show performer

While turkey is supposed to be the star on Thanksgiving, more often than not, it's the sides that make the holiday.

From mashed and sweet potatoes to corn, green beans, cranberry sauce, various casseroles and stuffing, there's something for everyone.

The same is also true of the 2024 Dallas Cowboys. The on-field action was supposed to steal headlines, with the Thanksgiving holiday serving as another celebration on the menu, or schedule, before marching to the postseason.

That won't be the case for Dallas or their opponents, the Giants, this season as the teams renew their rivalry on Turkey Day. Instead of worrying about Dallas and New York's march to the bottom, fans will have the chance to cast them aside like plenty of people do with turkey 364 days of the year and enjoy the halftime show.

In recent years, Luke Combs and Dolly Parton graced the stage to commemorate the "Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show." This time, Dallas is set to welcome in another one of country music's biggest stars on Thanksgiving. Here's everything you need to know about the halftime performer, Lainey Wilson.

Who is the Cowboys Thanksgiving halftime show performer?

Lainey Wilson is the halftime performer for the Cowboys annual Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show in Dallas on Thanksgiving.

The team announced the decision in October, naming the 32-year-old Louisiana native as this year's entertainer. In her signature bell-bottoms, Wilson appeared alongside the famous Cowboys' cheerleaders and teased a special guest would join her during the show.

"I am so excited to announce that I have teamed up with The Salvation Army to love beyond the holidays and make a difference in our communities all year round," she said in the video.

Who is Lainey Wilson?

Wilson's journey wasn't an easy one to the top of country music. While she received the Academy of Country Music's Entertainer of the Year award for 2024 and took home female vocalist of the year in addition to best music video of the year at the 2024 CMA's, Wilson had repeatedly been denied along the way.

During an appearance on NBC's "The Voice," she revealed that she auditioned for the show seven times, but never made it to the chair-turning rounds. Wilson was also rejected from "American Idol," another popular reality TV series. Wilson moved to Nashville in 2011 aiming to kickstart a career in country music, but didn't break out until 2020 with her hit single, "Things a Man Oughta Know."

Her southern twang has since become plastered all over the country scene, with songs like "Heart Like a Truck" and "Wildflowers and Wild Horses," in addition to "Hang Tight Honey," and "4x4xU," which released on her latest album in August 2024.

Wilson was officially invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry, entering the legendary circle on June 7, 2024.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who is performing Cowboys-Giants Thanksgiving halftime show?