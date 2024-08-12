Lainey Wilson Performs 'Best of Both Worlds' from “Hannah Montana ”to Honor Miley Cyrus Becoming a Disney Legend

"Now that right there is what ya call a full circle moment,” the former Hannah Montana impersonator said of the cover

The Walt Disney Company Miley Cyrus becomes a Disney Legend; Lainey Wilson performs "Best of Both Worlds" in a nod to her Disney character, Hannah Montana

Lainey Wilson paid tribute to Miley Cyrus at the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony on Aug. 11 with a cover of "Best of Both Worlds" from Hannah Montana

The country star's "very first job" was impersonating the fictional pop star at various events

Wilson gave a speech in honor of Cyrus becoming the youngest-ever Disney Legend

Lainey Wilson had a full-circle moment while honoring Miley Cyrus’s new status as a Disney Legend.

On Sunday, Aug. 11, Cyrus, 31, made history by becoming the youngest-ever recipient of the honor, bestowed on individuals who've significantly influenced the company, and Wilson, 32, introduced the star with a special message — and rendition of the Hannah Montana theme song, “Best of Both Worlds.”

Before belting the iconic track, however, the “Watermelon Moonshine” singer revealed her own reverence for Cyrus, who had a huge influence on her early career.

"You might not know this, but I am truly one of your biggest fans,” Wilson told the crowd at the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony in Anaheim, California, per footage shared by Entertainment Tonight.

Here is Lainey Wilson’s full performance of “The Best of Both Worlds” in honor of new Disney Legend, Miley Cyrus #D23 #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/diUnMYzHM8 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 12, 2024

Her “very first job,” Wilson went on, “was taking my portable sound system, a wig and 15 tracks” to impersonate Hannah Montana at various events — a tidbit she further confirmed by posting a throwback photo of herself performing in a Montana-inspired getup.

“I’m talking about at birthday parties, fairs, festivals, you name it — it was me, Lainey Wilson, opening up for me as Hannah Montana,” she continued. “You talk about the best of both worlds. You inspired me to believe in myself that I too could be an ordinary girl living in an extraordinary world.”

"So on behalf of Hannah Montana fans everywhere, I’d like to dedicate this song to you,” she told the audience. And, as the track's memorable intro began, she yelled, “Y’all better get up!”

The Walt Disney Company Lainey Wilson and Miley Cyrus pose together at the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony on Aug. 11

Wilson’s rendition of the theme song featured not only her distinctive country twang and a sparkly, Montana-inspired outfit, but also some updated references. “Is that Orlando Bloom?” for example, was swapped for, “Is that Glen Powell?”

After wrapping the cover — with the lyric, “'Cause you know you got the best of both worlds” — Cyrus joined Wilson on stage. The duo embraced, and the Bell Bottom Country musician stood behind Cyrus as she delivered her emotional acceptance speech.

Reflecting on the moment on Monday, Aug. 12, Wilson revealed that she is “still pinching herself.”

“I got the best of both worlds that’s for sure🌎,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “From performing as Hannah Montana on flat bed trailers at birthday parties to honoring the legend herself…now that right there is what ya call a full circle moment.”

“@MileyCyrus you’re such an inspiration,” she added. “Thank you for letting me honor you. Still pinching myself about last night. 🕺 🪩.”

Cyrus portrayed the titular pop star of Disney’s hit sitcom Hannah Montana from 2006 to 2011, plus 2009’s Hannah Montana: The Movie and the Best of Both Worlds tour. She also played the typical (brunette) teenager behind the blonde wig: Miley Stewart.

The Walt Disney Company Lainey Wilson and Miley Cyrus embrace on stage at the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony

Wilson previously spoke about her past impersonating the blonde Disney pop star, telling PEOPLE that in the early days of her career, "One day I would be playing a 3-year-old's birthday party and later that day, I would be playing a nursing home, so I really had to figure out how to adjust to my crowd.”

"There's times now where I feel like that really comes in handy,” Wilson continued, and noted that through these experiences, she also learned that the career she sought "was not gonna be easy,” she told PEOPLE.

"I was doing three or four parties a weekend and fairs and festivals,” she recalled at the time. “All my friends in high school were going to the LSU football games and living it up. I never even thought twice about it. I never felt like I was missing out. I felt like I was putting some notches on my belt.”

