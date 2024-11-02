Lainey Wilson Sings Onstage with Young Cancer Survivor Trying to Complete Her To-Do List

The girl was holding an unfinished list that read, "Sing with Lainey Wilson"

Hubert Vestil/Getty Lainey Wilson performs in Austin, Texas on April 7, 2024

Lainey Wilson made one young cancer survivor’s dreams come true in a big way.

In a video posted by a fan on TikTok, Wilson, 32, can be seen performing at the Walmart Amphitheater in Rogers, Ark. in August. During her show, the country music star noticed a young girl in the audience holding a handmade “to-do” list.

The "Heart Like a Truck" singer brought the girl onstage and then kneeled beside her to ask, “Do you want to hold it up for them?”

With the singer's encouragement, the girl showed off her sign to everyone in the amphitheater.

Wilson then began reading the list into her microphone. “Her to-do list is,” she began, “Beat cancer, she did it! Beat cancer again, she did it! Meet Lainey Wilson, she did it! And sing with Lainey ... she’s about to do it, y’all!”

Wilson grabbed a pen and crossed off the last two items on the young fan’s list. Then, taking the girl’s hand, she began singing “Kerosene” by Miranda Lambert.

The pair sang the song together, with Wilson smiling encouragingly the entire time. When the song was over, the singer and actress gave the girl a big hug.

In addition to her music career, Wilson can be seen in season 5 of the hit Peacock show Yellowstone, in which she plays aspiring country singer Abby.

Wilson is currently on her Country’s Cool Again tour, which she first announced in 2023. The tour began in May 2024 and has dates scheduled out until July 2025.

