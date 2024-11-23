Lainey Wilson's Glam Squad Reveals Details on Glowing CMA Awards Look



Lainey Wilson had a memorable evening at the 2024 CMA Awards! Not only did the 32-year-old singer co-host country’s biggest night alongside Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, she also ended up being a dual-winner of the night, taking home awards for Female Vocalist of the Year and Music Video of the Year—and, per usual, she looked fantastic doing it!

For her hosting debut, Lainey arrived at the 58th Country Music Awards decked out in all-black. She layered an embellished structured black blazer over a black satin button-up blouse and paired it with transparent black trousers. She topped off her ensemble—which she coordinated with her boyfriend, Devlin “Duck” Hodges—with a jet-black flat-brim hat.

As much as we loved the “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” singer’s red carpet style, we were even more enamored with her natural-glam beauty look, which combined a radiant complexion with a subtle taupe lid look and rosy-nude pout, all framed by the most flawless beachy waves.

“To create Lainey Wilson’s 2024 CMA red carpet look, I wanted to focus on glowing and beautiful skin,” says celebrity makeup artist Jess Berrios , on behalf of Beauty Pie . “That gorgeous glow all starts with skin prep—I used the Beauty Pie C-Wave LED Treatment Mask to cut inflammation, reduce wrinkles, and plump that red carpet-ready skin, then went in with Youthbomb Radiance Serum (I start all my makeup applications with Youthbomb) for tightening and light moisture, followed by the Triple Hyaluronic Acid Serum and Elastic Lifting Eye Serum for hydration and lift. Lastly, I prepped the skin for makeup with the Wonderfilter Velvet Finish Primer for a poreless and flawless start to makeup.”

From there, it was all about utilizing makeup to enhance Lainey’s natural beauty. “I gave her that natural glow starting with the Superluminous Skin Glow Filter in Medium with Everyday Great Skin Foundation in 200 and 300,” Jess reveals. Then, to enhance the cheeks, Jess used Beauty Pie’s Supercheek Cream Blush in Bare Blush topped off with the brand’s Triple Beauty Highlighter Wand for added radiance.

“For the eyes, I brightened them up with Superluminous Under Eye Genius in Light/Medium in both the inner and outer corners, followed by defining them with the Wondercolour Longwear Eyeshadow Sticks in Teddy Bear and En Taupe,” Jess shares. “To finish the eyes off with a little warmth and glow, I used eyeliner in Copperhazy and the Beauty Pie x James Molloy Deluxe Eyeshadow Palette .”

Then it was all about the finishing touches: Brows, lashes, and lips. “For those no-flake, no-smudge, hot lashes, we used the Wrap Star Tubing Mascara and framed the eyes with defined brows using Arch-Ology Sculpting Gel and Superbrow Angled Shaping Pencil ,” Jess reveals. “The whole look was brought together with a natural-but-enhanced lip using Futurelipstick in Cowboy Nude and Wondergloss Collagen Lip Oil in Nude Nectar and Noisette .”

As for Lainey’s cascading waves, celebrity hairstylist Marz Collins used Matrix products to bring the look to life.

“Lainey loves tousled hair and she loves her cowgirl hats, and I always envision that as a beachy cowgirl vibe,” Marz says. “I wanted to create something that was effortless [and] laid-back, yet true to Lainey’s western vibe.”

To achieve the look, Mars started with freshly washed hair using Matrix’s Instacure Build-A-Bond Shampoo and Matrix’s Instacure Build-A-Bond Instant Liquid Revival Mask . “This mask will seriously make your hair feel brand new,” she exclaims.

Next, she infused Lainey’s locks with moisture and softness using Matrix’s Instacure Build-A-Bond Super Sealing Leave-in-Balm , and ensured tangles weren’t a worry by spritzing Matrix’s Miracle Creator Multi-Benefit Leave-In Conditioner Spray throughout.

Then, to enhance texture, Marz massaged Matrix’s Setter Mousse into Lainey’s hair, starting from the bottom up, making sure not to over-apply the product in the process. Marz then blow-dried Lainey’s hair and added loose curls throughout. The trick to nailing the beachy, tousled end look?

“As you curl your hair, spray Matrix’s A Curl Can Dream Wave Definition Scrunch N’ Go Spray on each section and scrunch before moving onto the next,” Marz reveals. “Then, apply a few drops of Matrix’s Food For Soft Multi-Use Hair Oil Serum from mid-lengths to ends to help make them look shiny, healthy, and moisturized. [And] finish off with a few sprays of Matrix’s Fixer Hairspray to seal the look!

Now the only question is, will you re-create Lainey’s award-winning look? It could make for the perfect Thanksgiving beauty statement if you ask us.





