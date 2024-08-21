Lake Catholic High School teacher fired amid allegations of inappropriate conduct
The director of performing arts at Lake Catholic High School, Scott Posey, has been fired after an investigation into alleged inappropriate contact with students.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, was transferred to a federal prison in Texas almost nine months after he was stabbed in a different facility, the federal Bureau of Prisons told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Sarah Gonzales-McLinn spoke to The Star from prison in Topeka. She wants the governor to reduce her sentence because of the abuse that preceded her grisly crime and the ways she’s changed since.
BERLIN (AP) — A German court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by a 99-year-old woman who was convicted of being an accessory to more than 10,000 murders for her role as a secretary to the SS commander of the Nazis’ Stutthof concentration camp during World War II.
One man is confirmed dead and a British tech billionaire among others remain missing after a superyacht sunk while sailing in severe weather off the coast of Sicily in Italy on Monday morning before dawn.
Jake Loy, 19, has been sentenced to four years and eight months in prison following the 2022 crash that killed his 16-year-old friends
Police have been searching since 2021 for the Michigan mother of four
Susan Lorincz, 59, claimed 35-year-old Ajike “AJ” Owens’ kids were trespassing on her Ocala, Fla., property and threatened to beat her up in June 2023
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee woman who said she was legally allowed to a kill a man because he was sexually trafficking her was sentenced Monday to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to a reduced count of reckless homicide.
Four children were shot while they were driving around in a stolen car, Minneapolis police say The children were between 11 and 14 years old.
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped charges against a man who was accused of fatally shooting a pregnant woman after she went to a suburban Kansas City mall to shop for baby clothes.
The 79-year-old London, Ont., woman convicted of driving her car into a troop of girl guides, killing an eight-year-old girl and injuring seven others in 2021, was sentenced Tuesday to two years less a day of house arrest, followed by three years of probation that includes a driving ban.Petronella McNorgan, a 79-year-old retired teacher, was convicted in April of one count of criminal negligence causing death and seven counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm. A publication ban is in pl
Wolseley, Sask., residents are mourning the death of community member shot dead on her 18th birthday.An RCMP news release says officers from the Indian Head detachment responding to a shooting at a home in Wolseley around 4 a.m. CST on Sunday. They found Windigo injured and she was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene. In a post on Facebook, Keilia's mother Kristen Windigo described her daughter as a beacon of hope, strength and positivity."Keilia was such an amazing daughter, sister, cousin, nie
Joel Deering has been caught out in Coronation Street, but there's a catch.
"Our utmost priority is providing support to the family," a spokesperson for Clifford Chance says
OTTAWA — The lawyer for "Freedom Convoy" organizer Chris Barber told a judge Monday that a court order banning honking in downtown Ottawa during the protest wasn't clear enough.
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — George Santos, who spun lies about his life into an 11-month stint in Congress, pleaded guilty Monday to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in a case that led to his expulsion from office. He blamed his ambition for clouding his judgment and said he was “flooded with deep regret.”
Global Affairs Canada said Monday it's aware of reports that a Canadian has died after a luxury superyacht sank off Sicily during a violent storm, while Italian authorities said they continued to search for six people who remained unaccounted for.
Seattle Police detectives are investigating a homicide in a flooded townhome in the Olympic Hills neighborhood of North Seattle. Court documents reveal disturbing details about the death of Zoey He, a 25-year-old woman who was visiting from Hawaii and was the girlfriend of the suspect Andy Chu, who has admitted to possibly being responsible for her death. What happened: On Aug. 10, police responded to a welfare check on Northeast 133rd Street, where they found a bathtub full of water, a running sink and the victim lying on her back with a throat laceration and an ice pack on her neck.
Former Republican Rep. George Santos pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges relating to fraudulent activity in his 2022 House campaign, just weeks before his federal trial was set to begin.
Ukraine’s parliament on Tuesday voted to ban the Russia-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church, a move welcomed by President Volodymyr Zelensky who said it would bolster Ukraine’s independence. Kyiv has been trying to curb religious and social links with Russia for years—a process that was accelerated by Moscow’s 2022 invasion, which the powerful Russian Orthodox Church endorsed. Read our blog to see how the day's events unfolded. (FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP, Reuters)Read more on FRANCE 24 EnglishRead als