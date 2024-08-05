Lake Cumberland drowning search continues after person falls off boat

Officials are searching for a person who reportedly fell off a boat and did not resurface at Lake Cumberland Sunday, according to the Somerset Pulaski County Rescue Squad.

The possible drowning happened in the area of the South Fork of the Cumberland River on Lake Cumberland, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Ninth Law Enforcement District. The rescue squad said they used sonar and divers to search for the person but did not find them.

Divers searched depths of over 100 feet and reported visibility conditions of five feet, according to the rescue squad.

The search was called off Sunday evening and is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Monday, according to the rescue squad.

There is a temporary idle speed zone on the South Fork of the Cumberland River between The Villas dock and Woodson Bend dock until further notice, according to the official Lake Cumberland Facebook page.

WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, spoke to the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office Sheriff’s Office and reported the drowning victim is still submerged underwater, and a search is ongoing.

This is an ongoing story and may be updated.