Lake District ferry out of action for upgrades

Drivers will have to go around Windermere while The Mallard is being serviced [BBC ]

A car ferry will be out of action for more than a month as it heads for dry land for checks and upgrades.

The Windermere Ferry, which saves motorists a long drive around the Cumbrian lake, is taken out of the water every five years for a re-fit.

From Monday, ‘The Mallard’ is out of service for almost six weeks for a mandatory inspection so it can keep its licence to run.

It is due back in service on Friday 24 May.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency will lead the inspection to check the hull and review records.

Customers who have bought a quarterly or annual ticket for the ferry will be given an extra month free.

Whilst the ferry is out of service, road users are encouraged to follow the signed diversion via the A591 to Ambleside, then on to B5286 to Hawkshead.

Related internet links

Follow BBC Cumbria on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.