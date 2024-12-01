Lake effect snow continues to blanket Great Lakes, could affect Sunday Night Football

Lake effect snow continues to blanket the Great Lakes and interior Northeast causing disruptions Sunday.

Weekend snow fall hit over three feet in Erie, Pennsylvania, and Cassadaga, New York while the majority of the region saw between 12-24 inches, according to AccuWeather.

The weekend saw multiple road closures along the interstates, and AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex Duffus said that drivers are not out of the woods yet.

"As snow squalls continue to impact portions of I-90 in northeastern Ohio, northwestern Pennsylvania and far southwestern New York through the weekend and into early week, additional restrictions can occur," Duffus said.

The forecaster said Sunday that there are still several feet of snow ahead for the region and warned that drivers on the I-81 and I-90 corridors could be stranded on the roads in a " life-threatening situation."

Lake effect snow to continue into week

A Bobcat skid-steer loader removes snow from a driveway in Erie, Pennsylvania on Dec. 1, 2024. The house is about a block south of a bluff that overlooks Presque Isle Bay and Lake Erie, and the lake-effect storm dumped about 3 feet of snow on the neighborhood.

AccuWeather forecasters said that the snow pattern is likely to continue into Tuesday.

"Snow showers, heavy at times, will continue to be the theme across the region and add to the running totals," the forecaster said.

The current lake effect storms could be followed by a separate storm descending from Canada. The storm would bring additional snow through Thursday.

Lake effect snow likely to effect Sunday Night Football

The Sunday Night Football matchup between the dominant Buffalo Bills and the hobbled San Fransisco 49ers will likely miss the worse of the lake effect snow but will be played on a field of white, according to AccuWeather.

Over 22 inches of snow had fallen at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York by Sunday afternoon. AccuWeather meteorologist Grady Gilman said that the winds will shift the heaviest snow to the south of the stadium but he still expected snow showers to affect before and after the game.

"Regardless of exact position and orientation of the lake-effect snow band, travel to and from the stadium can be extremely difficult and dangerous, if not impossible, especially along I-90," Gilman said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lake effect snow continues to blanket Great Lakes: See forecast