Lake-Effect Snow Creates Hazardous Driving Conditions

Lake-effect snow created hazardous driving conditions in western New York state on November 29, but that didn’t stop some residents making the most of the slippery roads.

Footage filmed by @weather_buffalo showed a vehicle doing donuts in the parking lot of an American Legion in Gowanda. Further footage showed authorities clearing roads in the town.

The National Weather Service (NWS) urged drivers to avoid travel if they were under the lake-effect bands.

9 to 12 inches of snow had fallen in the region by November 30, according to the NWS. Credit: @weather_buffalo via Storyful