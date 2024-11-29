Lake-Effect Snow Hits Michigan as Cold Front Pounds Lake Shore

Storyful

Lake-effect snow blasted parts of Michigan and Indiana on Friday, November 29, as weather officials warned motorists of reduced visibility and slick roads.

Video shot by Nate’s Dronography in St. Joseph shows a cold front creating rough and icy conditions on the shores of Lake Michigan Friday morning.

Weather officials said up to two inches of additional snowfall was possible on Friday, “mainly north of US 6 in northern Indiana and southwest Michigan.” Credit: Nate’s Dronography via Storyful

Latest Stories

  • Intense snow squalls begin in Ontario, up to a metre possible for some

    The first major snow squall event of the season is shaping up across Ontario's snowbelt regions, and while this will be amazing news for ski areas ahead of the holidays, drivers will be tested with dangerous road conditions

  • Three Recent High School Grads Dead in Grisly Cybertruck Crash

    Up In Smoke In Northern California, a group of recent high school graduates have died in a Cybertruck inferno. As San Francisco's KTVU reports, four young people who graduated high school last year in the town of Piedmont had been inside the Tesla vehicle when it slammed into a barrier and caught fire in the middle […]

  • Multi-day snow squalls threaten hefty totals, dangerous travel to Ontario

    The first major snow squall event of the season is shaping up across Ontario's snowbelt regions, and while this will be amazing news for ski areas ahead of the holidays, drivers will be tested with dangerous road conditions

  • Why this winter's snow could weigh more than a trillion tonnes

    How much snow falls on all of Canada? Get ready. These numbers are about to become astronomical.

  • Minister notes 'concerning' reports about pulp and paper giant's behaviour, vows to monitor situation

    The Canadian government will monitor Canada's largest pulp and paper company to ensure it respects the promises it made the federal government as the company's owner takes over his family's controversial Indonesian-Chinese pulp and paper conglomerate, Natural Resource Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told a parliamentary committee Wednesday.Responding to a series of questions from New Democrat MP Charlie Angus, Wilkinson said Paper Excellence, which recently rebranded to Domtar, made commitments to t

  • Tricky travel conditions as multi-day squall event continues for southern Ontario

    The snowbelt regions could be picking up 50-100 cm of snow by Monday. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.

  • Dangerous travel in Ontario as snow squalls target the region

    Some regions in Ontario can be looking at snowfall totals as high as 100 cm before the weekend is over. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more details.

  • Trump tariffs could raise Canadian gas prices by 9 to 20 cents per litre: Expert

    Gas prices climbed 1.8 cents to $1.547 per litre of regular fuel on average across Canada over the past seven days.

  • Recycling is failing as a way to reduce plastic. Here's why

    Recycling plastic isn't working.The figure most often cited is that only nine per cent of the world's plastic has ever been recycled. That statistic is taken from a 2017 study looking at how much plastic the world has thrown out from 1950 to 2015. It's a lot: 6.3 billion tonnes, or the weight of nearly 54,000 CN Towers. The 91 per cent of plastic that isn't recycled is mostly landfilled, burned and/or unaccounted for in the environment — a demoralizing statistic for people who diligently put the

  • What does winter have in store for Canadians this year?

    Last winter was one for the record books. In a country known as the Great White North, it was anything but. Instead, it was the warmest winter on record for the country.That was mainly thanks to an El Niño, a natural, cyclical warming in a region of the Pacific Ocean that, coupled with the atmosphere, can cause global temperatures to rise. But El Niño is in the rearview mirror, so what can Canadians expect this winter?"Winter will at least attempt to salvage its reputation across Canada," Chris

  • More than 100 scientists call on Ottawa to order assessment of Ontario's Highway 413 project

    A group of 120 scientists is asking the federal government to order an assessment of Ontario's Highway 413 project over concerns about its potential environmental harms. The scientists submitted a joint letter to Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, dated Nov. 11. "In absence of federal action, a proper review of the environmental impacts of the proposed highway will not occur and dozens of federally listed species at risk could be harmed, perhaps irrevocably," the letter says. The gr

  • ‘Can’t have plan for economic growth if you’re not fighting climate change’: Trudeau

    During an armchair discussion at the Sustainable Finance Forum on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau doubled down on his government’s mission to fight climate change by putting a monetary value on greenhouse gas emissions. “You can’t have a plan for economic growth and opportunity if you’re not fighting climate change and taking care of the environment at the same time,” he said.

  • Could Toronto finally see snow fall this weekend?

    Toronto has been in a snow drought this fall, but there is a chance that snow squalls could end the drought

  • Northern lights could be visible from New York City, other US locations over Thanksgiving weekend

    A geomagnetic storm watch has been issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center, meaning the northern lights -- or aurora borealis -- could be visible from parts of the U.S. over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. A G1, or minor, geomagnetic storm watch was issued for Thursday, while a G2, or moderate, geomagnetic storm watch was issued for Friday. NOAA's space weather predictors calculated the timing of a coronal mass ejection associated with a filament eruption that took place on Sunday.

  • N.B. snowstorm knocks out power to thousands; slushy cleanup begins

    The Weather Network's Nathan Coleman was in Moncton, NB as a wet snowstorm made its mark.

  • Snowy, windy system to make for difficult, wintry travel in Atlantic Canada

    A low-pressure system tracking through the U.S. Northeast will move into Atlantic Canada soon, bringing impactful snow to some cities.

  • City warming centres brace for extreme cold hitting Sask. overnight

    Emergency warming centres across Saskatchewan are bracing for the extreme cold, with frigid temperatures and wind chill making it feel like –40 C in parts of the province overnight Thursday.Environment and Climate Change Canada issued extreme cold warnings Thursday for a swath of Saskatchewan that includes the Battlefords in the west, Saskatoon and extends east to the Manitoba border, including Yorkton.In Saskatoon, the temperature with the wind chill could feel like –40 C overnight, the weather

  • Snow is headed to southern Ontario: Here's how to prepare

    Winter is just around the corner, according to the latest forecast.

  • Winter storm watch issued as snow, heavy rain expected for B.C. coast

    VANCOUVER — A winter storm is moving over British Columbia's coast, bringing strong winds, heavy snow and freezing rain as snowfall warnings continue for much of the province's Interior.

  • Australia Facing Elevated Risk of Wildfires as Summer Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Australia’s key wine growing regions, along with vast tracts of grazing land and regional towns, are facing higher risks of wildfires this summer, according to a seasonal outlook.Most Read from BloombergIn Traffic-Weary Toronto, a Battle Breaks Out Over Bike LanesIn Italy’s Motor City, Car-Free Options Are GrowingNew York City’s ‘Living Breakwaters’ Brace for Stormier SeasLarge areas of southwest Victoria, parts of New South Wales, South Australia and Western Australia, wh