Lake-Effect Snow Hits Michigan as Cold Front Pounds Lake Shore

Lake-effect snow blasted parts of Michigan and Indiana on Friday, November 29, as weather officials warned motorists of reduced visibility and slick roads.

Video shot by Nate’s Dronography in St. Joseph shows a cold front creating rough and icy conditions on the shores of Lake Michigan Friday morning.

Weather officials said up to two inches of additional snowfall was possible on Friday, “mainly north of US 6 in northern Indiana and southwest Michigan.” Credit: Nate’s Dronography via Storyful