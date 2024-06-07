Lake on Mars dismissed as technology glitch

The presence of a 12-mile long lake under the south pole of Mars was probably just a technology glitch, scientists have said, dampening hopes that life may exist there.

In 2018, the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Mars Express satellite discovered its radar signal was being strongly reflected back, suggesting there was a large area of liquid water beneath the ice cap.

The finding was backed by Cambridge University who measured patterns in surface ice and found they matched what would be expected from a sub-glacial lake.

It was hoped that if liquid water existed on Mars, then microbial life might also be present.

But those hopes have been dashed after New York’s Cornell University found that small variations in the water ice are enough to cause interference in the radar waves, producing reflections which give a false impression of liquid water.

Daniel Lalich, research associate in the Cornell Center for Astrophysics and Planetary Science, said: “I can’t say it’s impossible that there’s liquid water down there, but we’re showing that there are much simpler ways to get the same observation without having to stretch that far, using mechanisms and materials that we already know exist there.

“But just through random chance you can create the same observed signal in the radar.”

Like Earth, Mars has thick ice caps at both poles, holding as much frozen water as the volume in the Greenland Ice Sheet.

View of Earth from Martian perspective - WORLD PERSPECTIVES/GETTY IMAGES

Until the satellite data, the polar ice caps on Mars were thought to be frozen solid all the way to their beds due to the cold Martian climate.

The Mars Express radar data showed that the south polar region was made of many layers of ice and dust down to a depth of about one mile but then changes to the signature of water.

Esa said a lake 12 miles long likely existed about one mile beneath the southern Martian ice cap and appeared similar to Lake Vostok, which was found 2.4 miles beneath Antarctica and contained more than 3,500 species.

But Cornell scientists said that although bright radar reflections would likely indicate a subglacial lake on Earth, Mr Lalich said, the temperature and pressure conditions on Mars are very different.

“The idea that there would be liquid water even somewhat near the surface would have been really exciting,” added Lalich. “I just don’t think it’s there.”

Robotic explorers have provided extensive evidence that water flowed on the surface of ancient Mars, including at a former river delta now under investigation by Nasa’s Perseverance rover.

In 2015, Nasa even believed it had found liquid water, after discovering new rivulets in the sand, but the marks were later found to be sand itself moving.

Cambridge scientists said they had not seen the new research, but said the unusual patterns they found in the surface would not be explained away by radar interference.

The research, which was in collaboration with Nasa. was published in the journal Science Advances.