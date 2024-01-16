Lake Norman’s Restaurant X is rebranding to new name, concept after more than a decade

Restaurant X has been a staple spot in Davidson for more than a decade, offering a selection of Mediterranean, European and American cuisine. But soon, the bistro will shift in a new direction that expands on its owner’s Middle Eastern heritage and reflects customers’ growing interest in those flavors.

“It’s time to kind of give the restaurant a facelift,” said executive chef and owner Nazira Atmé, whose French and Lebanese background led her to study in Switzerland and work in restaurants in Canada. That global experience came together when she landed in Lake Norman and purchased Restaurant X in 2013.

“We love being in Davidson. We love the town, we love everybody,” she told CharlotteFive.

In the past few years, Atmé and her team — which includes her son and general manager Perry Camacho, and sous chef George Sfeir — have leaned into to Mediterranean menu items and found them popular with customers.

“It’s fresh, it’s healthy, it’s different. So I added Lebanese dishes on the menu, and it became a huge hit — more than we expected. So we sat down and started planning on rebranding,” Atmé said.

Executive chef and owner Nazira Atmé and her son, Perry Camacho, are transforming Restaurant X into Habibi Lebanon.

Lebanese food

In early March, the restaurant will transition to become Habibi Lebanon. Atmé explained that habibi means “my beloved, my love — something that’s very precious to you.”

No shutdown will occur between the two.

“Our team is not going away — it’s still us. It’s the same people, just the name is changing. ... We want people to come and enjoy the new atmosphere, she said.

The new concept will focus on Lebanese cuisine “with a small window for favorites” from the current menu, she said. But the Lebanese food that Restaurant X is already serving has had customers craving more.

On Habibi Lebanon’s menu, diners will find mezze such as hummus, baba ghanoush, tzatziki, falafel and stuffed grape leaves, along with new items:

Kibbeh Nayeh (Lebanese steak tartare)

Traditional Lebanese stews

Famous Lebanese pies (zaatar, cheese and sfiha, a meat pie)

Sambousik (meat and cheese)

Shawarma beef and chicken

The full bar at Habibi Lebanon will include Lebanese beer and wine offerings, along with cocktails.

The beverage program plans to highlight Lebanese coffee, with wine and beer imported from Lebanon, as well. Arak, an anise-flavored Middle Eastern liquor, will show up on the cocktail menu.

Lebanese desserts will be found on the menu, too:

Baklava

Katayef (mini pancakes filled with homemade clotted cream, garnished with pistachios and topped with simple syrup.)

Knafeh (melted cheese and pastry dough, topped with a house-made simple syrup and chopped pistachios).

Restaurant X’s baklava will continue on at Habibi Lebanon.

A bite of Restaurant X

“For the last 6-8-9 months, our even regular customers have been saying we need to change the name. Newcomers have said they’d never guess Restaurant X would serve Lebanese cuisine,” Atmé said.

But a few items from the current menu will stick around. Restaurant X items that will carry on include:

Jurassic Pork Chop

Grilled Norwegian Salmon

Seared Ahi Tuna

CLT Burger

BLT Burger

Tuscan Chicken Burger

Bourbon Salmon Burger.

After the transition to Habibi Lebanon, the restaurant will also offer a Lebanese catering menu for traditional feasts with exclusive dishes such as mansaf, a spiced rice dish layered with meat.

“We’re very proud about our project. It took time, but we’re bringing that cuisine here. We’re going to kind of make it signature, and no one in Charlotte has Lebanese food like this, A-Z,” Atmé said.

Habibi Lebanon will offer catering platers.

Restaurant X Bistro /Habibi Lebanon

Location: 408 S Main St, Davidson, NC 28036

Menu

Cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, Lebanese

Instagram: @restaurantxbistro