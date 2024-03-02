A Lake Oswego dad is accused of drugging girls at a sleepover by lacing smoothies: Reports

A Lake Oswego, Oregon man Michael Meyden is accused of drugging three 12-year-old girls at a sleepover, police say. Police confirm that the sleepover was at Meyden's house. Multiple media outlets are reporting that he is the father to the girl hosting the sleepover and the girls drugged were friends of his daughter.

The investigation started on Aug. 26, when Lake Oswego police were called to the Randall Children’s Hospital emergency room, where the three girls tested positive for having ingested benzodiazepine.

According to a press release, 57-year-old Meyden was indicted for the following:

3 counts of Causing Another to Ingest a Controlled Substance

3 counts of Application of a Schedule-4 Controlled Substance to Another

3 counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance to a Minor

The benzodiazepine was given to the three girls through mango smoothies Meyden is accused of lacing and serving to them, according to a report by the Oregonian.

Police say Meyden turned himself into the Clackamas County Jail on Tuesday Feb. 28. His bail was set at $50,000, reports the Oregonian.

A representative from the jail told USA TODAY that he has since been released.

USA TODAY has also reached out to gather court documents to get more details on the case. That request has not yet been fulfilled.

What are benzodiazepines?

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, benzodiazepines are "depressants that produce sedation and hypnosis, relieve anxiety and muscle spasms, and reduce seizures."

They are commonly known as benzos and downers.

"Benzodiazepines slow down the central nervous system and may cause sleepiness and relaxed mood," states the DEA's website. "Benzodiazepines are associated with amnesia, hostility, irritability, and vivid or disturbing dreams."

People who overdose on the pill can feel extreme drowsiness, confusion, impaired coordination and more.

