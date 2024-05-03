Lake Overflows as Flooding Threat Persists in Southeast Texas

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continued in parts of southeastern Texas on Friday, May 3, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned.

According to the NWS, an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain fell on Friday morning, in addition to heavy rain received on Thursday.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches were possible, weather officials warned.

Footage shows an overflowing Lake Conroe creeping up on Walden Point Park in Montgomery on Friday. Credit: @Ruby3870 via Storyful