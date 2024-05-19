Lake Placid and Bolton to meet in Class D Sectional Final
Lake Placid and Bolton to meet in Class D Sectional Final
Lake Placid and Bolton to meet in Class D Sectional Final
On any other afternoon at any other tournament, Adam Hadwin’s seventh hole would have served up the most surreal scenes of the day. During the second round of the PGA Championship though, it was just another hole.
Sitting last in the AL East with regression throughout the lineup, the Blue Jays will soon have to face the reality of being sellers at this year's trade deadline.
“I trust him to rake a bunker more than my buddies.”
MacIntyre was just three shots off the lead when he hit a wild second shot on the par-five seventh.
After losing to the New York Rangers in the second round of the NHL playoffs, the Carolina Hurricanes went through end-of-season exit interviews with an eye toward next season.
LPGA officials are concerned about health issues at the Mizuho Americas Open after 10 players withdrew from the event over the past two days, including seven with various illnesses. The LPGA issued a statement late in the second round Friday, saying they will continue to monitor the situation at Liberty National. The run of withdrawals was highlighted in the first round when defending champion Rose Zhang dropped out after three holes because of an intestinal issue.
Yahoo Sports NBA draft expert Krysten Peek is back for another season of On the Clock with Krysten Peek. Krysten just spent the week in Chicago at the NBA Draft Combine and kicks off draft season joined by CBS Sports' Kyle Boone.
A source close to the pro golfer tells PEOPLE McIlroy is "so private that there wasn't a lot of speculation concerning his family life"
Khaos Williams brought the violence at UFC Fight Night 241 as he folded Carlston Harris then landed a coffin punch.
Ignore the noise whenever this contract comes through. Lawrence has earned it and the Jaguars would be foolish to go in an alternate path.
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Oleksandr Usyk has been shorter, lighter and older than all of his opponents since he moved up to the heavyweight division. Usyk's heart and skill are enormous, and he overcame a major size disadvantage against Tyson Fury to become the world's first undisputed heavyweight boxing champion in 24 years. Usyk defeated Fury by split decision on Sunday, knocking down his hulking opponent in the ninth round and eventually earning a narrow win on two scorecards. The 37-year-o
Rodríguez was warned by the ref to watch her head. She responded by headbutting her opponent even harder.
This scandal refuses to end for MLB.
EDMONTON — The clash of the Canadian clubs is going the limit. Evan Bouchard and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists and Connor McDavid had three assists as the Edmonton Oilers staved off elimination with a dominant 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks in Game 6 of their best-of-seven, second-round playoff series on Saturday. “I thought the boys were ready from the start, we obviously knew what was at stake tonight,” said Oilers forward Dylan Holloway. “There was probably a bit
NEW YORK (AP) — Every now and then, New York Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes looks to catch a hitter off guard with a funky delivery. Sometimes he hesitates on the rubber in the middle of his windup and turns his back to the batter like a corkscrew — maybe even faking a throw — before finally firing home. Other times, he starts all of a sudden with an old-fashioned quick pitch to the plate. Cortes' creativity often delights the Yankee Stadium crowd, especially if it throws off a hitter's timin
Woods carded a second round of 77 at Valhalla to finish seven over par.
EDMONTON — All season long, the Vancouver Canucks have preached resilience. Now comes the ultimate test. After an ugly 5-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, the Canucks need to once again showcase their ability to bounce back as the two teams prepare for a decisive Game 7 Monday in the second-round playoff series. The two sides are now tied at 3-3 in the best-of-seven matchup. “Our job right now is we got to flush this game," said head coach Rick Tocchet. "Obviously some guys know that th
The Dutchman was off the pace in second practice, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc leading the way.
TORONTO — Chris Bassitt isn't ready to hit the panic button on the Toronto Blue Jays season, but he's getting there. Starting pitcher Tyler Alexander flirted with a perfect game for more than seven innings and the Tampa Bay Rays held off Toronto 4-3 on Friday as the Blue Jays made mistakes in the field and struggled at the plate. A visibly frustrated Bassitt said there's lots of baseball to still be played but his team needs to start asking some hard questions. "It's a long season. I think it's
Keep up with Scottie's wild Friday at Valhalla.