New Lake Worth Beach apartments will be nearly entirely workforce housing

CBC

A 19-year-old Hallmark soap opera actor is reportedly fighting for her life after plunging five storeys from a balcony walkway at Vancouver's St. Paul's Hospital. Beloved for her recurring role in the period drama When Calls the Heart, Mamie Laverock is "fighting hard every day" to recover from injuries sustained in a fall, which occurred as she was being escorted from a secure unit at the hospital, according to a family statement. "Her body has been shattered," the actor's parents wrote in a po