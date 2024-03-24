Lake Worth Beach residents sift through water-soaked items after flooding
WPTV's Cassandra Garcia speaks with some residents who are sifting through their water-soaked belongings after extreme flooding.
Coughing Trees Trees are quite literally "coughing" as they're struggling to keep up with the sheer amount of heat-trapped carbon dioxide in the air. A team of researchers led by Penn State assistant research professor of geosciences Max Lloyd, have found that in hotter climates, trees are no longer able to help out in reducing […]
Missouri Department of Conservation Naturalist Lauren Baker said the snake, sneezed up blood during a feeding about two weeks ago but was in recovery.
A drone and robot are aiding in the inspection of the devastation inside the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant reactor, 13 years post-meltdown.
A female killer whale that beached in northern Vancouver Island died on Saturday despite efforts by the community to push the mammal back into the water.Video of the incident, which occurred near the village of Zeballos on the island's northwest coast, shows dozens of people trying to save the stranded orca.The female orca was stranded on shore in the Little Espinosa Inlet, about nine kilometres southwest of the village, at low tide while a calf swam nearby, said Florence Bruce of the Ehattesaht
For anyone who has flown with United Airlines over the last year or so, you've likely seen the in-flight video promoting the company's first Chief Trash Officer — Oscar the Grouch.It's all part of a marketing campaign to promote the airline's ambitions to use more sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the future. SAF is biofuel that can be made from food waste and agricultural products. It's more expensive than jet fuel, but it's less polluting and can already be used by aircraft without any engine
Hybrids are set to take a bigger share of the new car market than EVs this year as more buyers question electric vehicles.
More than 200 cats and kittens will be moved from a single property in northern British Columbia to the care of the B.C. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in one of the society's largest intakes of rescued animals in recent years, it says.Eileen Drever, senior officer with the society, says the B.C. SPCA became involved after a request for assistance from the animals' guardian, who said he was feeling overwhelmed with his situation."We sent staff out to his property. And when aske
It's officially spring, but Friday's snow across southern Ontario could bring one of the largest one-day snowfall totals of the year
He wrestled with the fish about 20 minutes before getting it onto the shore.
The Canadian government has introduced an Electric Vehicle (EV) Availability Standard. The Weather Network's Nathan Coleman sat down with an expert to get answers to all of his (and possibly your) EV questions.
Snowfall persists across Alberta, with another 10-20cm expected to blanket the region. Stay informed with meteorologist Rhythm Reet for the latest updates on weather conditions.
Brace for a wild weather weekend as an impactful system barrels towards the Maritimes, threatening to disrupt travel with freezing rain, heavy snowfall, and the risk of localized flooding
After a week that brought heavy snow and travel disruptions to southern Alberta, another round of wintry weather will fill this first full weekend of spring
Zoo-based research can teach us about the needs of animals in our care.
A research animal identified as Bear 122 or "The Boss" is believed to have been the first grizzly bear spotted out of hibernation.
Many solutions exist to make our built world more sustainable, but the clock is ticking. Five areas must be prioritised to make progress in decarbonising real estate, Gregory Dewerpe writes.
It may officially be spring, but winter weather slammed parts of central and eastern Canada on Friday. The system was especially intense in Toronto, which was expected to see 15 centimetres of snow by this evening. Global News Meteorologist Anthony Farnell reports.
Another round of snowfall headed for Alberta, causing travel woes across the region. Stay informed with meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network with the timings and impact of the system.
After a winter that smashed heat records, researchers around the world are taking a close look at how human disturbances and the rapidly changing climate are affecting the world's freshwater supply."We're reducing both water quantity and water quality," says Katrina Moser, an associate professor from Western University's department of geography and environment. "Some places are having a bigger impact on quality. Some places, we're having a bigger impact on quantity. But that double whammy is goi
Bottled water contains millions of small particles, thousands of which are nanoplastics so tiny they can invade the body’s cells, a study finds.