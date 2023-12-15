Lake Worth Beach Weather

The Canadian Press

Porter Airlines CEO Michael Deluce says the travel market is too small to keep all of Canada's airlines afloat for two more years, even as several embark on swift expansion plans — Porter most of all. His comments come the same day the company announced a partnership deal with Alaska Airlines — 15 days after unveiling a different one with Air Transat — as the former regional carrier looks to round out its rapid growth across the continent. As well as partnering with other carriers, the Toronto-b