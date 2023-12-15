Lake Worth Beach Weather
December's weather has been anything but ordinary for a good portion of Canada, and the pattern is looking to stay that way for the near future
Some major routes could see reduced visibility in snow squalls in parts of southern Ontario on Wednesday
EL BOSQUE, Mexico (AP) — People moved to El Bosque in the 1980s to fish. Setting out into the Gulf of Mexico in threes and fours, fishermen returned with buckets of tarpon and long, streaked snook. There was more than enough to feed them, and build a community — three schools, a small church and a basketball court on the sand. Then climate change set the sea against the town. Flooding driven by some of the world’s fastest sea-level rise and by increasingly brutal winter storms has all but destro
A video shows the “absolutely amazing day.”
More reflective weather for this time of the year returns to Alberta Thursday, with colder temperatures arriving alongside snow –– up to 10 cm possible for some areas
Porter Airlines CEO Michael Deluce says the travel market is too small to keep all of Canada's airlines afloat for two more years, even as several embark on swift expansion plans — Porter most of all. His comments come the same day the company announced a partnership deal with Alaska Airlines — 15 days after unveiling a different one with Air Transat — as the former regional carrier looks to round out its rapid growth across the continent. As well as partnering with other carriers, the Toronto-b
Researchers had long suspected a fault was present in the area, but it was obscured by tree cover.
At first glance, half a million dollars may sound modest for retirement living today. However, with careful planning and choosing affordable locations, this budget can provide a fulfilling retirement...
“The North Carolina Zoo family is shocked and devastated.” Fenn the giraffe calf was born in May to a first-time mother at the Asheboro zoo.
Severing up weather whiplash for Alberta, going from mild to slushy snow for Thursday. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
On Christmas Day last year, NASA's MAVEN spacecraft observed something entirely unexpected and exceedingly rare while orbiting Mars. It observed the almost complete "disappearance" of solar wind, the steady trickle of charged particles coming from the Sun, in the wake of a powerful solar event, according to NASA. The sudden lack of pressure from […]
On Thursday, northern Texas and New Mexico will experience a chillier, snowier December day than most of Canada.
Researchers identified two new tiny species in Uruguay and Brazil.
There are differing opinions on cats' personalities and behaviour: They're affectionate, they're aloof, they love you, they hate you.Then there's the undeniable fact of what they become when left to roam free outside: indiscriminate, stone-cold killers.A new study has found cats roaming free prey upon almost any animal, reptile, insect, and amphibian around the world – their hunting so prolific and so successful, the authors found, that it poses a legitimate threat to global biodiversity."What's
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault hailed a "monumental" deal Wednesday to close out COP28, the first time the United Nations climate summit of nearly 200 countries agreed to transition away from fossil fuels. The agreement approved in Dubai was welcomed by some observers as a historic turning point in global climate negotiations and stronger than a draft floated earlier in the week. But many warned of what they saw as loopholes and distractions in the agreement that could undermine the acti
It was a bad year for maple syrup production in New Brunswick — and across Canada for that matter.New Brunswick saw a 35 per cent drop in maple syrup production stemming from poor weather conditions, according to data released by Statistics Canada.The country as a whole saw a 40.1 per cent drop.It's a tough pill to swallow after 2022, which yielded record-high production.Louise Poitras, the executive director of the New Brunswick Maple Syrup Association, said extreme cold followed directly by wa
The 2023-2024 El Niño is growing more likely to be one for the record books.
(Bloomberg) -- China’s heating supplies are facing their biggest test of the winter so far as snow and frigid air descend on northern parts of the country, putting the electricity grid under huge pressure.Most Read from BloombergCitigroup Offers Partial Early Bonuses to Encourage Staff DeparturesWall Street Traders Go All-In on Great Monetary Pivot of 2024Elon Musk Is Planning a New University in AustinOwner of the Philippines’ Largest Malls Says China Feud May Hurt BusinessesJPMorgan Is in a Fi
The Potawatomi Zoo in Indiana is looking after a trio of pups. Not just any pups, they are called African painted dogs and are an endangered species.
A polar bear recently celebrated his 17th birthday with cold treats and his favorite toy at the Brookfield Zoo in Illinois.Video released by the Chicago Zoological Society shows Hudson the polar bear snacking on savory and sweet ice treats and pawing at a barrel, which the zoo says is “one of his favorite enrichment items.”Hudson has been a “favorite of zoogoers” ever since he arrived at the Brookfield Zoo, the Chicago Zoological Society said. Credit: Lynette Kleisner/CZS-Brookfield Zoo via Storyful