Lakeland brings art into focus all across the city

CBC

If a picture's worth a thousand words, to Jim and Sue Waddington, a painting's worth a thousand miles.For nearly five decades, Jim and Sue Waddington have hiked, portaged and paddled rapids around Canada, all to track down and photograph over 800 landscapes that inspired the Group of Seven's works. They've given more than 300 talks on their travels, published a best-selling book, and are now the subject of a short documentary narrated by their granddaughter Emma.Now, in their eighties, the two a