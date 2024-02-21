Lakeland business owners concerned about proposal to end free downtown parking
Some Lakeland business owners are concerned about proposed changes to downtown parking, including getting rid of free street parking. Marcos Fernandez, co-owner of Nineteen61, located right on Main Street in downtown Lakeland, said his customers enjoy the convenience of being able to find free street parking near his restaurant. “A lot of people park close by. They don't mind parking on the street. They prefer to be walking distance from the restaurant,” Fernandez said.