Lakeland Ride for Dad raising awareness and funds for prostate cancer research

The motorcycle ride is part of a network of 26 rides nationwide and has a clear mission to battle prostate cancer. The annual motorcycle ride involves motorcycle enthusiasts coming together to ride designated routes while promoting prostate cancer awareness and fundraising for related causes.

The group’s mission includes supporting “research and development [and] raising funds,” says Jan Stewart co-chair of Ride for Dad. “We just actually wrote a check out for $70,000 to a researcher in Edmonton.”

He highlighted the importance of supporting research efforts, especially since prostate cancer affects one in three men – which is twice the rate of breast cancer for women.

Mark White, a newer member of the Ride for Dad team, acknowledges, "Guys often avoid the hospital and delay seeing a doctor until it's too late,” which can be a challenge.

This event is designed to overcome these barriers by raising awareness and urging men to prioritize their health.

Stewart highlighted the initiative to bring a ManVan to the Lakeland region as a way to encourage more men to get tested. The ManVan provides free blood testing for early detection of prostate cancer.

The motorcycle ride itself is also a symbol of solidarity and awareness.

Len Little, the awards and prize coordinator with Lakeland Ride for Dad, described this year’s route, noting it includes "three hours of riding.”

Participants will start in Alexander Hall and head to Bonnyville. Then, they will make their way to Elk Point. From there, in a roundabout way, they will head to St. Paul. They will leave St. Paul and head back to Bonnyville, stop by Sick Cycles, then come back through Cold Lake and back to Alexander Hall.

The 300-km journey is expected to draw 100 riders, mostly from the Cold Lake and Bonnyville regions.

In addition to the ride, there are other activities planned this spring.

"May 1 is our media kickoff day... we're going to be at Bonnyville Sick Cycles,” says Stewart. The group will host a barbecue and all proceeds raised will go toward the Clayton Bellamy Foundation.

"After the barbecue, we're heading to Cold Lake Brewery because they're supporting us by letting us label a beer this year," said Stewart. He mentioned that in the past, a couple of breweries had supported the Ride for Dad campaign. When he approached Cold Lake Brewery this year, they responded positively, saying, "Yes, absolutely."

A portion of proceeds from beer sales will support the Lakeland Ride for Dad campaign, aiding in raising awareness. The beer is called Iron Horse.

Even non-motorcycle riders can participate in the cause by getting sponsorships and attending the breakfast and evening events on June 22.

As Stewart aptly puts it, “All you need is a heart. You don't have to have a prostate - all you need is a heart.”

To join the cause, simply visit the Ride for Dad website and fill out a pledge form. Participation costs $40 if registered on or before the ride day, or it's free if an individual collects $100 in pledges.

Participants who gather $200 in pledges will have a chance to win a 2024 BMW R 18 Roctane motorcycle.

To date, national Ride for Dad efforts have raised over $40 million, and the Lakeland Ride for Dad has raised over $156,000 for the fight against prostate cancer.

Chantel Downes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lakeland This Week