Lakeland and St Petersburg Left Devastated by Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton caused extensive damage in portions of west central Florida, as it made landfall on Wednesday evening, October 9.

Footage captured by Kevin O’Sullivan on Thursday shows scenes across the area, including a large downed tree and torn sign in Lakeland, just east of Tampa, and the shredded roof of Tropicana Field in St Petersburg.

At least 23 people were killed in the storm, according to reports. Credit: Kevin O’Sullivan via Storyful

