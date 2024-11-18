Laken Riley murder trial: A look at what happened in court on Day 2

Jose Ibarra listens through an interpreter during the second day of his trial at the Athens-Clarke County Superior Court in Athens, Ga., on Monday, Nov. 18. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: via Facebook, Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Pool via AP)

The trial of a man accused of killing nursing student Laken Riley wrapped up its second day on Monday in Athens, Ga. Jose Antonio Ibarra, who is charged with murder and other crimes, waived his right to a trial by jury. Instead, Superior Court Judge H. Patrick Haggard will decide on the outcome of the case. Ibarra has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

Here’s a look at how we got here and key moments from day two of the trial.

How we got here

Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student at Georgia’s Augusta University was reported missing by her friends on Feb. 22, prompting a police search, after she never returned from a morning run. Her body was later found in the woods near a jogging trail on the University of Georgia campus. Authorities determined Riley died from blunt force trauma.

Ibarra, the 26-year-old murder suspect, is a Venezuelan citizen who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally in 2022. He was released by border officials while his immigration case was awaiting review, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Ibarra’s status as an undocumented immigrant has become a flash point in the heated debate over border security. President-elect Donald Trump and fellow Republicans have pointed to Riley as proof that President Biden hasn’t done enough to prevent potentially dangerous immigrants from illegally crossing the southern border, claiming that Riley would be alive today if not for the Biden administration’s immigration policies.

Ibarra has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts, including malice murder, three counts of felony murder, kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated assault with intent to rape, aggravated battery, obstructing a person making an emergency call, tampering with evidence and one “peeping Tom” charge.

Last week, prosecutor Sheila Ross said in her opening statement, "On Feb. 22, Jose Ibarra put on a black hat, a hoodie-style jacket and some black kitchen-style disposable gloves, and he went hunting for females on the University of Georgia campus.” Ross also pointed to forensic evidence, claiming that Ibarra’s DNA, and only his DNA, turned up under Riley’s fingernails after “she fought for her life.”

Defense attorney Dustin Kirby argued that the DNA is “circumstantial evidence” and would not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Ibarra killed Riley.

What was revealed in court on day 2 of the trial