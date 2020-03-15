Lakers, Clippers, Kings Team Up To Help Staples Center Workers Losing Wages Amid Coronavirus Cancellations

Click here to read the full article.

Three Los Angeles sports franchises are banding together with the Staples Center to provide financial support for hourly event staff affected by canceled sporting events at the facility amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a joint statement Saturday, the NBA’s Lakers and Clippers and the NHL’s Kings said they are working with Staples to make up for wages lost by part-time employees scheduled to work at suspended sporting events through the end of each league’s regular season.

“Recognizing that the coronavirus is not just a health crisis but also an economic one, the organizations have come together in this unprecedented way to help the valued employees who work tirelessly to deliver outstanding guest experiences and teamwork that is the heart of Staples Center,” the statement said.

The @LAClippers, @LAKings, @Lakers and @STAPLESCenter have joined together to establish a fund to provide financial support to all hourly event staff employees impacted by the suspension of sporting events at STAPLES Center. pic.twitter.com/dbTZu2ACbM — STAPLES Center (@STAPLESCenter) March 14, 2020





Money collected for a relief fund will be distributed to more than 2,800 workers, including ushers, security guards, ticket sellers, ticket takers, parking attendants, merchandise staff, food and beverage employees, housekeeping and operations staff, and stage hands.

Canceled sporting events, film festivals, movie premieres, concerts and business conferences are starting to pound the U.S. economy.

On Friday, MGM Resorts International — one of the largest employers in Nevada and a leading global casino company — said it would begin layoffs and furloughs next week after a significant slowdown in travel amid coronavirus concerns.

