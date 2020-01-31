Lakers GM Rob Pelinka Mourns Deaths of 'Best Friend' Kobe Bryant and 'Sweet Goddaughter' Gianna

Kobe Bryant‘s longtime agent and close confidant Rob Pelinka is devastated by the deaths of the NBA icon and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

On Thursday, Pelinka, who serves as Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager of the Los Angeles Lakers, released an emotional statement about the Jan. 26 helicopter crash that killed Kobe, Gianna and seven more victims in Calabasas, California.

“I lost my best friend and my sweet goddaughter. With that, there has been an amputation of part of my soul,” began Pelinka, 50, who left Landmark Sports Agency to join the Lakers organization in 2017.

“Kobe was a force of nature, deep and obsessed with excellence. He was wise, determined, passionate. A visionary beyond measure. A dedicated and loving husband, and a ‘girl-dad’ like no other,” he continued. “When he walked into a room, the energy ignited. He was high voltage, with a motor that had no limits. His mind had an infinite capacity to learn. He was, simply put, the most inspirational athlete of our time. What the world may not know, is that he was also the best friend anyone could ever imagine.”

Pelinka, who is a father of two, also shared loving words for his goddaughter Gianna.

“Gigi was pure joy. Her smile brought comfort to any and every occasion. She was brilliant, kind and warm. And, like her dad, when she stepped onto the basketball court, she took on an entirely different nature, and boy could she play,” he wrote. “Her basketball destiny was apparent, and the world knew it. She was also an extraordinary, loyal and supportive sister, and a wonderful friend to my children. My son and daughter always left time with Gigi feeling better about life itself. Everything Gigi stood for, I am so proud of.”

Kobe and Gigi are survived by Vanessa Bryant, 37, as well as Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and 7-month-old Capri. The father-daughter pair were two of nine victims killed in the crash, along with John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan.

Quoting late author Maya Angelou (“When great trees fall … lions hunker down in tall grasses”), Pelinka continued: “What I am daily learning is that after the tragic loss of these nine souls, life on this side of eternity will never be the same. For any of us who knew them, there is an irreplaceable void left behind. But I am also finding that there is a hope. For now, each new step for me will be full of deep love and prayers, as a heavy sorrow for Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri, and all the families involved, is slowly redeemed into something healed and new. I am coming to realize that nothing can separate any of us from the love and inspiration we’ve received from Kobe and Gianna, nothing at all.”

