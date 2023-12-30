Lakeshore Canadiens continue to roll during 2023-2024 PJHL season

The Lakeshore Canadiens being at or near the top of the Provincial Hockey League's Stobbs Division standings leading up to the midway point of another PJHL season should be as shocking as Christmas falling on the 25th of December.

Heading into the team's final three games of the 2023 portion of the 2023-2024 season, the Canadiens were riding a 17-game winning streak and sitting in first place with a lofty 21-3-0 record.

“In the first half of the regular season, we always try to give all our players ample opportunities and we like to put them in all types of game situations, including early or late in the game and on our power-play and penalty-killing units in addition to playing five-on-five,” claimed long-time Canadiens general manager Mark Seguin. “As we get closer to the midway point of the season, we start putting our players into their roles that they have earned, especially when it comes to our special teams.

“Heading into the Christmas break, we keep the pedal to the metal and we gradually increase and fine-tune things until it is play-off time.”

Seguin then gave a quick evaluation of the 2023-2024 version of his team.

“When you talk about our group of forwards this season, the thing that stands out is our depth,” he claimed. “Our first three lines are very solid – we consider them to be 1A, 1B and 1C -and our fourth line can score as well and they are big, strong and physical.”

The case for the Canadiens' defence is equally as impressive, the veteran team architect claimed.

“Coming into this season, I wanted to shore up the shore up the group and while the four or five guys we ha coming back on the blueline were very good, we still needed to add,” Seguin said. “We were fortunate enough to make a trade with Wheatley (Omstead Sharks) to bring in Ryan Cronheimer and he has stepped in and played very well with us while providing another veteran presence back there.

“And we were also able to add Jack Sexsmith, who is a 6'3” defenceman who can skate very well,” he continued. “I wanted to add one defencemen to our returning group and was fortunate to bring in two.”

And Seguin, who was a goaltender himself during his Ontario Hockey League playing days with the Cornwall Royals, once again has assembled an outstanding tandem of puckstoppers for the Canadiens.

“For us to compete for a championship. We've always had the mindset that you need to have two goaltenders who you are comfortable putting in between the pipes on any given night. And that is what we have in Nicholas Bolton and Boe Piroski.”

Bolton was acquired in a trade with the Amherstburg Admirals last season while Piroski joined Lakeshore this season after having played with the junior b Leamington Flyers the last two seasons.

The Canadiens will conclude the 2023 portion of their PJHL regular season following a road game on December 23 against the Sharks before returning from the Christmas break on January 11 on Walpole Island against the Wild followed by another away game against the 73s in Essex on January 16. The team has also tentatively scheduled their annual weekend road trip to Montreal for the first month of 2024.

John Humphrey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter