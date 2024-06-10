Lakeshore Council accepts resignation of CAO Truper McBride

The Lakeshore Council has accepted the resignation of Chief Administrative Officer Truper McBride, effective June 25, 2024. Mr. McBride is set to lead the Township of West Lincoln.

“On behalf of Council and residents of Lakeshore, I would like to extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to Truper for his many years of service to our communities and our organization,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “As Chief Administrative Officer, Truper demonstrated unmatched leadership during a critical period in Lakeshore’s history. He has also helped to set the stage for the next step in Lakeshore’s bright future.”

Mayor Bailey further praised McBride, saying, “Truper has been an exemplary public servant who has led our organization with incredible skill, knowledge, and most importantly, a positive attitude. He has given much to this organization and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”

McBride began his tenure with Lakeshore in June 2018 as Director of Community and Development Services, before being promoted to CAO in June 2019.

Reflecting on his time in Lakeshore, McBride stated, “Without question, my proudest accomplishment is the incredible organization that we have built for Lakeshore over the last five years. I have been blessed to have been surrounded and supported by passionate, devoted, and brilliant people. Supporting my staff, while positioning them with the skillsets and capacity the Municipality needs to tackle the challenges and opportunities of the future, has been a true honour.”

Lakeshore Council will meet shortly to deliberate and name an Interim CAO before pursuing a long-term replacement.

Saeed Akhtar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter