Lakeshore Drive construction in Cold Lake moves forward

The upcoming phase, starting this summer, will focus on essential infrastructure upgrades, including the replacement of water and sewer lines and the repaving of Lakeshore Drive from 7 Avenue to 10 Street.

The City of Cold Lake states phase 1A began in the fall of 2023 and involved installing sheet piles to serve as a retaining wall and water break, preventing land erosion beneath the road. This phase is expected to wrap up early this summer.

“Work on Lakeshore Drive has been moving at a great pace. It’s getting very exciting as we move closer to the project’s completion,” said Mayor Craig Copeland. “Residents who have been waiting years to see this stretch of road upgraded are even more excited. I know they will be very impressed with the final product, as will the rest of the City.”

Initiated in 2019, the Lakeshore Drive Infrastructure Improvement Project aims to enhance utilities, road surfaces, and slopes along the lakeside. The project also seeks to create a scenic corridor connecting Kinosoo Beach and the Cold Lake Marina. Construction efforts have been continuous since last fall, with crews working through the winter to install the sheet pile wall, according to the city of Cold Lake.

“Most of the Phase 1B work is expected to be completed this year, with work on the landscaping the linear parkway scheduled to be completed in the 2025 construction season,” said the city of Cold Lake

Chantel Downes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lakeland This Week